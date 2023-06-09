Eurozone slips into recession as revised data shows two quarters of falling output







London

CNN

—

The 20 countries that use the euro fell into a mild recession towards the end of the year, as high inflation discouraged consumer spending and governments tightened purse strings. In the first three months of the year, economic output in the eurozone fell 0.1% from the previous quarter, according to revised official data released on Thursday. In the fourth quarter of 2022, production also fell by 0.1%, according to the figures. A recession is generally defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. The European economy as a whole, however, avoided the slowdown. In the European Union as a whole, gross domestic product rose 0.1% in the first quarter after falling 0.2% at the end of last year. Commenting on the eurozone data, Andrew Kenningham, chief economist for Europe at Capital Economics, said household consumption had been hit hard by high prices and rising interest rates. But it could have been worse, given the magnitude of the shock to earnings once adjusted for inflation, according to a tweet from Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management. Inflation in the eurozone jumped last year when Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine drove up energy prices. Although falling, it remains high, with overall consumer price in May 6.1% more than a year ago. A sharp drop in government spending was another key driver of the drop in GDP at the start of this year. The Eurozone and the EU as a whole now lag behind the US economy. GDP across the Atlantic rose 0.3% in the first quarter after rising 0.6% at the end of last year, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. On an annualized basis, preferred in the United States, its economy grew by 1.3% from January to March compared to the previous quarter. The first official estimates of euro area economic output indicated a slight increase in the first quarter. Thursday’s downgrade was mainly due to downgrades in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, and Ireland, noted Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. German GDP fell by 0.3% in the first three months of 2023, compared to an earlier estimate of zero growth, as last year’s energy price shock weighed on consumer spending. Evidence of a recession in the eurozone will make it harder for the European Central Bank when it meets next week to set interest rates. Inflation is still more than three times the banks’ target, but raising rates further to cool it could hurt the economy. We expect GDP to contract further in [the second quarter] as the effects of tighter monetary policy continue to be felt, Capital Economics’ Kenningham said in a research note.

