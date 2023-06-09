British Standards Institute: EU AI Act Readiness Assessment and Algorithmic Audit





Background and description The European AI Act aims to regulate the development and deployment of AI in the EU. The AI ​​law should become a regulation in early 2024 and come into force in 2027, with a transition period of two or three years. Among the different sectors covered, the European AI law will also apply to already regulated sectors such as medical devices (MD) and in vitro diagnostic devices (IVD). BSI is currently accredited as a Notified Body for the MD and IVD sectors (among others). As part of MD/IVD compliance assessments, BSI conducts reviews of IA parts/components of medical devices under the MDR/IVDR ensuring alignment of these components with the current state of the art. By around 2027, high-risk AI vendors must ensure full compliance of their AI products with EU AI law. To do this, they will need to adhere to the aforementioned principles in all different parts of their AI systems. In April 2023, it was announced that BSI was partnering with Citadel AI, a provider of automated AI testing and monitoring tools. Using Citadel AIs tools, as part of their assessment process, BSI can measure AI compliance against technical standards, supported by in-depth technical analysis including fairness testing, bias detection and robustness tests. Comprehensive analyzes and reports can also be generated automatically to support the assessment process, ensuring the safety and reliability of AI systems. Cross-referencing with relevant cross-sectoral regulatory principles Safety, Security & Robustness BSI has specific skills on all regulatory principles. The BSI assessment has the specific objective of ensuring that these principles are reflected in the development and deployment of high-risk AI systems. In addition, BSI will provide training on relevant standards focusing on relevant AI topics. Why we took this approach AI providers should ensure that their efforts are properly directed towards full compliance with EU AI law. BSI therefore addresses the needs of clients who will be regulated by European AI law by offering readiness assessments and algorithm testing before the regulations apply. Benefits for the organization Ensure that AI-powered devices comply with expected legislation and cutting-edge standards.

Build trust in AI systems by addressing concerns about potential bias, safety, and performance.

Have peace of mind knowing that AI solutions are designed to be compliant and ethically sound when enacting future legislation and to build trust and credibility among customers, partners and other stakeholders.

Develop expertise within the organization, upgrade internal systems for future legal compliance and improve resource allocation for a more efficient transition to legal compliance in the future.

Enhance brand reputation by demonstrating a commitment to ethical AI development and deployment.

Minimize business legal and regulatory risks when developing and deploying AI solutions in the future. Limits of the approach Not all relevant standards will be available during the transition period, which means that the assessment will evolve during the transition period. Additional AI Insurance Information

