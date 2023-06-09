Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly rise, driven by Wall Street bull market

DEVELOPMENT… The story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by a jump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where stock prices received a boost of optimism thanks to a fresh bull market on Wall Street.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% in morning trade to 32,217.76. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,126.50. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.9% to 2,634.96. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.3% to 19,352.59. The Shanghai Composite rose less than 0.1% to 3,215.62.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to take it 20% above the low reached in October. That means Wall Street’s main measure of health has emerged from a painful bear market, which saw it fall 25.4% over roughly nine months.

The arrival of a bull market also does not mean that the stock market has returned to its previous highs. A 25% decline for the S&P 500 requires a 33% rally just to break even.

In Thursday trading, the S&P 500 rose 26.41 points to 4,293.93. The Dow gained 0.5% to 33,833.61 and the Nasdaq rose 1% to 13,238.52.

Declaring the end of a bear market may seem arbitrary, and different market watchers use different definitions, but it offers a useful marker for investors. It’s also a reminder that investors who can weather downturns have almost always recouped all of their losses in S&P 500 index funds.

Even though it was driven by so many superlatives — the worst inflation in generations and the fastest interest rate hikes in decades, for example — this most recent bear market only lasted about nine months. . It stretched from January 3, 2022, when the S&P 500 set a record, until October 12, when it bottomed. That’s shorter than the typical bear market, and it also resulted in a shallower-than-average loss, according to data from the S&P Dow Jones Indices.

“In hindsight, it might not look so bad, but it certainly was bad in the moment,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual.

Last year was more painful for investors as stocks and bonds lost money, he said, something that hadn’t happened in decades.

Much of the gains from this bull market are due to the economy refusing to fall into recession despite repeated predictions. It has withstood the highest interest rates since 2007, three high-profile US bank collapses since March, another threat from the US government to default on its debt and a host of other challenges.

“At the end of the day, the economy has been very resilient,” said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. “Although it’s too early to know for sure, stocks seem to be doing what they normally do when all the negativity has been discounted in the stock market: they’re starting to rise in anticipation of better days ahead.”

So far, the economy has avoided a recession due to a remarkably strong labor market and consumer spending. Hopes are also rising that the Fed may soon stop raising interest rates.

Traders generally expect the Fed to hold rates steady next week, which would mark the first meeting where it hasn’t raised rates in over a year. Although he may raise rates once more in July, the hope on Wall Street is that he won’t go beyond that. Inflation has been falling since its peak last summer.

The challenges remain. A report this week showed the highest number of American workers applying for unemployment benefits last week since October 2021.

After the jobless data hit the market, Treasury yields gave up gains from earlier in the morning. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.71% from 3.78% on Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.53% from 4.55%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 44 cents to $70.85 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.24 to $71.29 a barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 45 cents to $75.51 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose slightly to 139.28 Japanese yen from 138.90 yen. The euro traded at $1.0778, down from $1.0783.

—-

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama