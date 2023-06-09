Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Volatile Early Trading; IEX drops 10%, SpiceJet jumps 4%
Seven of the 13 main sector indices rose. Real estate added 1% after a sharp decline in the previous session while IT fell 0.7%.
Wall Street and Asian stocks rose as the odds of a rate break at the next Fed meeting on June 14 rose from 66% to 75%, after data showed weekly jobless claims hit a year-and-a-half high, signaling a slowing economy.
Investors are also awaiting key rate decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan next week.
India’s central bank kept the repo rate at 6.50% for a second consecutive meeting on Thursday, but indicated that monetary conditions will remain tight to bring inflation back to the 4% target.
Despite making profits in interest-rate-sensitive stocks after the RBI’s decision, analysts said the short-term outlook for the benchmark Nifty 50 index remained positive.
“Expect Nifty to gradually head towards an all-time high, supported by lower volatility, stable macro fundamentals and steady foreign buying,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal. Oswal Financial Services.
Among individual stocks, One 97 Communications rose 4.91% to a 10-month high after global broker CLSA reiterated “buy.”
Aether Industries jumped more than 7% to a record high after the specialty chemicals maker signed a licensing deal with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company.
In contrast, Indian Energy Exchange shares fell 15% after several analysts downgraded the stock due to market coupling concerns.
Allcargo Logistics finalizes the acquisition of 30% of the capital of KWE in the subsidiary Gati.
Shares of private banks rise up to 3%. Discover the best winners
HDFC Bank Ltd will keep home loans at the center of its growth strategy following the completion of a merger with HDFC Ltd, with such loans likely to account for almost a third of the bank’s portfolio in the future, two senior officials from the bank said. band. (Source: Reuters)
Nuvama downgrades IEX to reduce. here’s why
Currently, IEX is the most trusted platform for determining the electricity spot price in India, which is its trading stronghold. However, the introduction of a full-fledged market coupler implies that an independent third party will collate all buy/sell offers and derive a uniform market price from them across all exchanges. This potentially negates IEX’s “fluke” as other exchanges may eat away at its market share over time. We reiterate our BRAVEHEART ‘REDUCE’ rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 127.
Infosys, Wipro, TechM among the big losers of the Nifty50 pack
Indian bond traders eye demand for debt auction after RBI’s hawkish tone
Bond yields rose on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy guidance on inflation dampened sentiment.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield of 7.26% 2033 was 7.0213% after closing at 7.0224% in the previous session. The 10-year yield posted its biggest single-session rise in four months on Thursday.
Aether Industries has signed a licensing agreement with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company for the commercialization of Converge sustainable polyol technology.
Zydus Lifesciences Announces Evidences-XI Phase IV Trial
The board of directors of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will meet on June 27 to consider and approve a proposed split of its shares.
Market view | Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The latest news from the US parent market indicates that initial claims for unemployment insurance have increased. This is slightly positive from a market perspective as it indicates that the US economy is slowing in response to the Fed’s tight monetary policy. It is therefore possible that the Fed will take a break at the next policy meeting in June, strengthening market sentiments. The Nifty range has moved to 18500-18700 now.
IEX fell 10% after reports that CERC is likely to undertake the market coupling process in due course. The market-based economic distribution function could be transferred to POSOCO organizations. The move could strip IEX of the moat of being the price discovery platform.
The rupee rose 4 paise to 82.47 against the US dollar in early trading.
Morning trade top movers
BROKERAGE RADAR | MORGAN STANLEY ON BANKS
- IndusInd Bank – Overweight maintained; TP hike at Rs 1725 from Rs 1525
- AU SFB – Maintain overweight; TP hike at Rs 965 from Rs 835
- RBL Bank – Maintaining the underweight; Public transport hike at Rs 180 from Rs 130
- YES Bank – Maintain the underweight; Public transport hike at Rs 18.1 from Rs 17.5
- Private banks better positioned than SoE banks
- See better growth and operating leverage compared to SoE banks
- The view on the structural preference for retail franchises remains unchanged
- Shift preference to wholesale-funded banks, which bore the pain of higher cost of funding from the start
Opening Bell: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 18,650; EKI Energy increases by 11%, IEX tanks by 10%
BLOCK CASE | Kotak Mahindra Bank’s 3.3 crore shares change hands
Pre-open session: Sensex loses 35 points; Clever below 18,640
Amid the buying action in U.S. markets overnight and Asian equities in the morning, local equities are expected to trade higher at the start of Friday’s trading. However, intraday volatility may persist as investors fear the Federal Reserve will remain hawkish at its June 14 meeting after a surprise interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada. But the positive takeaway from Governor Shaktikanta Das’ statement is that India’s economy and financial sector have remained resilient despite global challenges, while the southwest monsoon rains arriving on Kerala will boost the feeling. Technically, the bears are likely to be at bay as long as Nifty is above the 18463 support, while the bulls are likely to reclaim Nifty’s all-time high at 18888.
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Live Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Positive Start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 36 points, or 0.19%, at 18,756.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Friday.
Tech View: Nifty charts suggest a bearish reversal
Nifty has formed a red candle with an upper shadow on the daily chart, which analysts believe could be seen as a short-term reversal pattern to the downside.
Live market updates: Tokyo stocks open higher on US gains
Tokyo shares opened higher on Friday as investors resumed buying after gains on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.86%, or 272.64 points, to 31,913.91, while the broader Topix index added 0.83%, or 18.09 points, to 2 209.59.
Wall Street finds itself in an environment of record low volatility ahead of a turbulent week
US stocks closed higher on Thursday, regaining some of their momentum thanks to a rebound in tech stocks, while volatility fell to record lows ahead of a turbulent economic and political calendar next week.
The rupiah gains 1 paisa to close at 82.51 against the US dollar
The rupiah rose 1 paisa to close at 82.51 against the US dollar on Thursday after the Reserve Bank left the key rate unchanged.
Live Market Updates: Oil Prices Fall on Demand Fears, Heading for Second Weekly Loss
Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trading on Friday as demand worries trumped the prospect of tighter supplies from global producers, as investors remained skeptical about the possibility for states. United States and Iran to conclude a nuclear agreement.
Sensex, Nifty on Thursday
BSE’s 30-stock benchmark Sensex ended 294 points or 0.47% lower to settle at 62,848. The broader NSE Nifty fell 92 points or 0.49% to end at 62,848. 18,634.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
