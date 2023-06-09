Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Volatile Early Trading; IEX drops 10%, SpiceJet jumps 4%

Indian stocks were little changed on Friday as a decline in high-weight IT stocks offset optimism on improving sentiment stemming from the increased likelihood of a US Federal Reserve rate pause.

Seven of the 13 main sector indices rose. Real estate added 1% after a sharp decline in the previous session while IT fell 0.7%.

Wall Street and Asian stocks rose as the odds of a rate break at the next Fed meeting on June 14 rose from 66% to 75%, after data showed weekly jobless claims hit a year-and-a-half high, signaling a slowing economy.

Investors are also awaiting key rate decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan next week.

India’s central bank kept the repo rate at 6.50% for a second consecutive meeting on Thursday, but indicated that monetary conditions will remain tight to bring inflation back to the 4% target.

Despite making profits in interest-rate-sensitive stocks after the RBI’s decision, analysts said the short-term outlook for the benchmark Nifty 50 index remained positive.

“Expect Nifty to gradually head towards an all-time high, supported by lower volatility, stable macro fundamentals and steady foreign buying,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal. Oswal Financial Services.

Among individual stocks, One 97 Communications rose 4.91% to a 10-month high after global broker CLSA reiterated “buy.”

Aether Industries jumped more than 7% to a record high after the specialty chemicals maker signed a licensing deal with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company.

In contrast, Indian Energy Exchange shares fell 15% after several analysts downgraded the stock due to market coupling concerns.