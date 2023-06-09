Business
Stock market today: live updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 07, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
U.S. stock futures fell Friday morning after the S&P 500 hit its highest close for 2023.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 69 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.14%, while Nasdaq 100 futures edged down 0.07%.
DocuSign Shares jumped 5% in extended trading after the electronics agreement company beat first-quarter analysts’ expectations on both top and bottom results.
Stocks added to their recent rally in Thursday’s regular session, with the S&P 500 posting its highest closing level this year. The broader index climbed 0.62% to 4,293.93 just below the key 4,300 threshold. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 168.59 points, or 0.5%, in his third straight day of winnings. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.02%.
Investors were encouraged by signs that a wider range of stocks, including small-cap stocks, were participating in the recent rally, although some market participants warned that those gains may not last.
“It’s unclear if this is, say, a recession-themed position compression that could potentially misstep like in August 2022 when you saw that last push higher in the S&P toward 4,300, or if that’s something that’s sustainable,” Jason Hunter, head of technical strategy at JPMorgan, said Thursday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”
“So we feel like we’re at a bifurcation point.”
The S&P 500 is on pace for its fourth consecutive positive week for the first time since last August, with the broader index up nearly 0.3% at Thursday’s close. The Dow Jones is heading for a second straight week of gains for the first time since April, up 0.2%.
On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite is about to break a six-week winning streak, down a slight 0.02%.
