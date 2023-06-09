Terrorist who masterminded stock market bomb plot could be out of jail in weeks

A terrorist who masterminded a bomb plot alongside London Bridge attacker Usman Khan could be out of jail within weeks.

The Parole Board has said Nazam Hussain, who was jailed in 2012 for his role in plans to blow up the London Stock Exchange, is fit for release.

Hussain, 35, and his gang were behind an al-Qaeda inspired plot to blow up the stock market on Christmas Eve.

The plans involved a coordinated bomb and gun attack similar to the November 2008 bombings in Mumbai, which killed 175 people and injured more than 300.

Hussain was first released from prison in 2019, but put back behind bars a few months later when police found two knives stuck together in a suitcase at his home, following the attack on Khan’s Fishmonger’s Hall.

Terrorist Nazam Hussain could be released from prison within weeks

Nazam, 35, is a close friend and ally of London Bridge striker Usman Khan (pictured)

In a document detailing the decision, released on Thursday, the parole board said: ‘The committee ordered the re-release as it was satisfied that it was no longer necessary for the protection of the public that Mr Hussain be confined. .”

A police investigation found “no connection between Mr Hussain and the knives or any electronic tablet also found on the premises”.

“None of the material was forensically or otherwise linked to Mr Hussain. Mr Hussain was not the sole occupant, the items were not found in his room and police accepted another resident’s claim to ownership,” the newspapers said.

The panel – which reviewed more than 1,600 pages of evidence and heard from 13 witnesses, found “nothing in the circumstances that would warrant an increase in Mr Hussain’s assessed risk level” and that his initial period of release from prison was “very successful”.

The document said: ‘He has spent time with his family and has made tremendous progress, improving his job prospects and finding work. There was no evidence that he sought to proselytize, fundraise or network in pursuit of a terrorist cause.

The Parole Board said: ‘After reviewing the evidence relating to Mr Hussain’s conduct since his automatic release in March 2019, the committee concluded that his recall was an unfortunate but necessary consequence of the events at Fishmonger’s Hall which triggered the search for the address where he resided and the discovery of elements of initial interest…

“In the opinion of the panel, there is no compelling evidence that Mr. Hussain continues to have an extremist mindset, nor any compelling evidence to support the view that he intends to radicalize the others or seek to support extremist causes in other jurisdictions or the UK.

“He engaged in all the courses and assessments he had to take and, as a result, placed himself under intense personal scrutiny.”

Mohammed Shahjahan (pictured), from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on December 20, 2010, alongside Hussain and Khan

Usman Khan, 28, then killed Jack Merritt (left), 25, and Saskia Jones, 23 (right) at Fishmongers’ Hall in central London in November 2019.

There is ‘no evidence to suggest he sought to radicalize others while back in the community in 2019’ and ‘no evidence he sought to capitalize on his prior association with Mr Khan “.

When released, Hussain will be “closely involved with his family which appears to be able to serve as an important protective factor” and will be subject to a series of license conditions, including monitoring by police and other public agencies.

Hussain will have to pass lie detector tests and wear a GPS beacon as well as live at a specified address, observe a curfew, disclose any developing relationships and face restrictions on who he contacts and what he does. he does.

At the time of his incarceration, Hussain was considered as dangerous as his co-conspirator Usman Khan, 28, who later killed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, at Fishmongers’ Hall in central London in November 2019. .

Hussain, Khan and Mohammed Shahjahan, all from Stoke-on-Trent, were arrested on December 20, 2010.

The trio were part of a self-contained radical cell preaching an extreme version of Islam on the streets of Tunstall and Cobridge, Staffordshire.

Intelligence recorded them talking about blowing up a pub toilet in Stoke-on-Trent and discussing how they would raise money for their terror training.

The three men – all British-born and of Pakistani descent – were also part of a terrorist network, which also involved cells in London and Cardiff that planned to attack the London Stock Exchange.

The November 2008 bombings in Mumbai, India, left 175 dead and more than 300 injured.

Hidden bugs in their cars and other covert recording techniques allowed MI5 to eavesdrop on many of their conversations after the three cells met at Cwn Carn Country Park in Newport, Wales in 2010 .

On January 31, 2012, Hussain, Khan and Shahjahan pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism.

Judge Wilkie said at the time that these three were “the most serious jihadists” and said they should not be released until they no longer posed a threat to the public.

In handing down his sentence, he added that it was a “serious and long-term terrorist enterprise” which could also have resulted in atrocities in the UK.