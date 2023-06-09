Business
Terrorist who masterminded stock market bomb plot could be out of jail in weeks
A terrorist who masterminded a bomb plot alongside London Bridge attacker Usman Khan could be out of jail within weeks.
The Parole Board has said Nazam Hussain, who was jailed in 2012 for his role in plans to blow up the London Stock Exchange, is fit for release.
Hussain, 35, and his gang were behind an al-Qaeda inspired plot to blow up the stock market on Christmas Eve.
The plans involved a coordinated bomb and gun attack similar to the November 2008 bombings in Mumbai, which killed 175 people and injured more than 300.
Hussain was first released from prison in 2019, but put back behind bars a few months later when police found two knives stuck together in a suitcase at his home, following the attack on Khan’s Fishmonger’s Hall.
Terrorist Nazam Hussain could be released from prison within weeks
Nazam, 35, is a close friend and ally of London Bridge striker Usman Khan (pictured)
In a document detailing the decision, released on Thursday, the parole board said: ‘The committee ordered the re-release as it was satisfied that it was no longer necessary for the protection of the public that Mr Hussain be confined. .”
A police investigation found “no connection between Mr Hussain and the knives or any electronic tablet also found on the premises”.
“None of the material was forensically or otherwise linked to Mr Hussain. Mr Hussain was not the sole occupant, the items were not found in his room and police accepted another resident’s claim to ownership,” the newspapers said.
The panel – which reviewed more than 1,600 pages of evidence and heard from 13 witnesses, found “nothing in the circumstances that would warrant an increase in Mr Hussain’s assessed risk level” and that his initial period of release from prison was “very successful”.
The document said: ‘He has spent time with his family and has made tremendous progress, improving his job prospects and finding work. There was no evidence that he sought to proselytize, fundraise or network in pursuit of a terrorist cause.
The Parole Board said: ‘After reviewing the evidence relating to Mr Hussain’s conduct since his automatic release in March 2019, the committee concluded that his recall was an unfortunate but necessary consequence of the events at Fishmonger’s Hall which triggered the search for the address where he resided and the discovery of elements of initial interest…
“In the opinion of the panel, there is no compelling evidence that Mr. Hussain continues to have an extremist mindset, nor any compelling evidence to support the view that he intends to radicalize the others or seek to support extremist causes in other jurisdictions or the UK.
“He engaged in all the courses and assessments he had to take and, as a result, placed himself under intense personal scrutiny.”
Mohammed Shahjahan (pictured), from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on December 20, 2010, alongside Hussain and Khan
Usman Khan, 28, then killed Jack Merritt (left), 25, and Saskia Jones, 23 (right) at Fishmongers’ Hall in central London in November 2019.
There is ‘no evidence to suggest he sought to radicalize others while back in the community in 2019’ and ‘no evidence he sought to capitalize on his prior association with Mr Khan “.
When released, Hussain will be “closely involved with his family which appears to be able to serve as an important protective factor” and will be subject to a series of license conditions, including monitoring by police and other public agencies.
Hussain will have to pass lie detector tests and wear a GPS beacon as well as live at a specified address, observe a curfew, disclose any developing relationships and face restrictions on who he contacts and what he does. he does.
At the time of his incarceration, Hussain was considered as dangerous as his co-conspirator Usman Khan, 28, who later killed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, at Fishmongers’ Hall in central London in November 2019. .
Hussain, Khan and Mohammed Shahjahan, all from Stoke-on-Trent, were arrested on December 20, 2010.
The trio were part of a self-contained radical cell preaching an extreme version of Islam on the streets of Tunstall and Cobridge, Staffordshire.
Intelligence recorded them talking about blowing up a pub toilet in Stoke-on-Trent and discussing how they would raise money for their terror training.
The three men – all British-born and of Pakistani descent – were also part of a terrorist network, which also involved cells in London and Cardiff that planned to attack the London Stock Exchange.
The November 2008 bombings in Mumbai, India, left 175 dead and more than 300 injured.
Hidden bugs in their cars and other covert recording techniques allowed MI5 to eavesdrop on many of their conversations after the three cells met at Cwn Carn Country Park in Newport, Wales in 2010 .
On January 31, 2012, Hussain, Khan and Shahjahan pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism.
Judge Wilkie said at the time that these three were “the most serious jihadists” and said they should not be released until they no longer posed a threat to the public.
In handing down his sentence, he added that it was a “serious and long-term terrorist enterprise” which could also have resulted in atrocities in the UK.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12175131/Terrorist-hatched-stock-exchange-bomb-plot-walk-free-prison-WEEKS.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The city has reached a deal with the club’s owner as new outlets aim to revive the music destination
- Terrorist who masterminded stock market bomb plot could be out of jail in weeks
- Why are severe heart attacks more likely to occur on Mondays?
- Trump news is now live: Latest indictment as ex-president charged under Espionage Act
- These Bollywood Stars Suddenly Said Goodbye to Social Media, Fans Got Sad
- Big Ten Football Schedule 2024-2025 Released Today: Predictions, Reactions, Latest News
- Why dressing for dinner is my favorite look | Fashion
- OpenAI chief Sam Altman meets Prime Minister Modi and discusses global AI regulation
- Turkey’s Erdogan picks Wall Street veteran to lead central bank DW 06/09/2023
- Boris Johnson has received the Partygate report from the privileges committee: what next?
- Over 2000 welcome Jokowi to Chow Kit
- Daily horoscope for June 09, 2023