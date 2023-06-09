How buybacks came to boost the stock market





Comment this story Comment The biggest buyers of stocks on US exchanges are not pension funds or retail investors. The dominant force in the equity market is companies buying their own shares. Share buybacks, as the practice is known, please shareholders by increasing the value of their holdings and benefit managers whose bonuses are tied to share price. The takeovers have drawn criticism from President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who have both said they would rather see companies use their profits to create new jobs. Redemptions set a record in 2022 even as Congress voted to impose a 1% tax on them. Many analysts predict a drop in 2023, not because of the new tax, but because companies are conserving cash in the face of an expected economic downturn. Investors buy a stock because they hope its price will rise and to get a share of the company’s profits. The traditional way for a company to distribute its profits is through dividends, payments made directly to shareholders. Buybacks benefit shareholders in two slightly more indirect ways: increased demand for the stock can increase or sustain its value, and buybacks can make stocks more attractive by improving financial metrics like earnings per share, since a company’s profits will be distributed among fewer shares. . Since the United States cut corporate taxes in 2018, buyouts have increased every year except during the 2020 pandemic crisis, reaching $923 billion in 2022. More money has been spent on buyouts than in dividends every quarter except two since 2010 for companies in the S&P 500 index. Buybacks have been the main source of demand for stocks for more than 10 years, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 3. Why do so many companies do them? As part of President Ronald Reagan’s deregulation campaign in the 1980s, restrictions on buyouts were relaxed and managers’ bonuses were increasingly tied to stock performance. The result? Over time, the perceived function of stock markets to raise funds for business enterprises has been disrupted, as stocks have become the primary vehicle used to return money to shareholders. Companies have started borrowing to do this. For example, Meta Platforms Inc. issued $10 billion of debt in August 2022 and $8.5 billion more in March which it used to, among other things, buy $28 billion of its stock in 2022 and more than $9 billion in the first quarter of 2023. 4. What is the buyout argument? Proponents say corporate profits belong to shareholders and buyouts should be no more controversial than dividend payments. Redemptions are more flexible than dividends, which companies generally seek to maintain at fixed levels in good times and bad. They also offer tax advantages to shareholders, since their profit comes in the form of capital gains which are not taxed until the shares are sold, while dividends are taxed when paid. Defenders also argue that society benefits if a mature company with limited opportunities for growth hands that money over to investors who can use it in startups or elsewhere. 5. Why have buyouts become a target? As their volume grew, so did the reviews. Opponents say these shareholder windfalls slow economic growth and increase inequality by consuming resources that could have been used to grow the company or increase employee hiring and wages. Buyouts outpaced capital spending in the five years to 2017, while wages stagnated. In a 2023 study, two economists calculated that between 2001 and 2022, Cisco Systems Inc. spent 95% of its net income on buyouts, with the focus on its stock price having, they say, to the detriment of investment and innovation. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May passed rules requiring companies to disclose more information to make it easier for investors to compare the timing of takeovers and insider trading, and identify takeovers intended primarily to increase executive compensation. Completed buybacks will likely drop 15% this year, according to a May estimate from Goldman Sachs strategists, but not because of the new tax, which was widely seen as too low to achieve its goal of discouraging buyouts. (Biden has proposed raising it to 4%). Corporate profits fell in the last half of 2022 and are expected to sag further in 2023, when many Wall Street economists and Federal Reserve officials forecast the onset of a recession. 7. Are redemptions a problem elsewhere? Companies in Europe have traditionally favored dividends, but buyouts there have exploded in recent years. Companies there announced takeovers of nearly $70 billion in the first two months of 2023, up 50% from the same period in 2022, Bloomberg Intelligence reported, led by cash-strapped energy companies thanks to higher oil prices and banks, whose revenues were boosted by higher rates. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

