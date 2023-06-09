Business
Novartis Unveils Global Patient and Physician Survey Results Shattering the Idea that CML Is a Solved Disease
- The Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Unmet Needs (CML SUN) survey signals the need for an amplified patient voice in treatment discussions that balance quality of life (QoL), efficacy, and tolerability in all treatment lines
- Data reveals the need for greater communication and shared decision-making between patients and physicians, as well as more tolerable treatment options that don’t sacrifice quality of life for efficacy
- CML SUN highlights an opportunity for physicians, patients and other stakeholders to collaborate and better meet CML expectations
Basel, June 9, 2023 Novartis today announced the results of its CML SUN at the 2023 Hybrid Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA).
CML SUN was designed to answer critical unanswered questions for people with chronic myeloid leukemia and physicians, such as how to approach treatment options, differences in efficacy and tolerability priorities, and the effectiveness of communicating goals to each other, says CML SUN Steering Committee member and study author Fabian Lang, MD, Goethe University Hospital, Frankfurt, Germany. Since CML has, in many ways, become a chronic condition with the treatments available, it is important to understand the priorities of patients and physicians, especially as they change from one line of treatment to another. . This information about CML SUN will help us continue to evolve the way CML is managed.
Across 11 countries, similar themes emerged from data regarding treatment goals, joint decision-making and treatment satisfaction. Specifically:
- In their treatment goals, patients focus on stopping or slowing disease progression, maintaining/improving quality of life, and minimizing/managing side effects, while physicians focus on more emphasis on the effectiveness of the treatment.
- Across all lines of treatment, 48% to 66% of physicians report presenting patients with only one treatment option, while 39% to 43% of patients report receiving information about only one treatment from their doctor.
- Only 19% to 26% of patients report that treatment decisions are discussed and made with their physician, while 44% to 48% of physicians report making treatment decisions with little or no patient input across all lines of care. treatment.
- Most patients and doctors say they are satisfied with the effectiveness of current treatments. Yet many patients report that treatments affect quality of life, including physical or emotional fatigue, difficulty exercising and maintaining a social life, and constant worry/stress about treatment efficiency.
People with chronic myeloid leukemia need to be able to have open and honest conversations with their doctors about their treatment goals, the impact of medication side effects on their lives, and their emotional and mental well-being, explained Lisa Machado, CML SUN Steering Committee. member, founder of the Canadian CML Network and executive producer of Healthing.ca. We have come a long way in terms of treating CML, with innovative therapies enabling people to live longer and better lives with this disease. But there is still work to be done, especially when it comes to ensuring that doctor-patient relationships are based on shared decision-making, a clear understanding of quality of life needs and expectations for the future.
These results are based on data from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, UK and USA . Final analyzes of the data are expected to be released later this year.
About Novartis’ Commitment to CML
Novartis has a long-standing scientific commitment to patients with CML. For more than 20 years, our bold science has helped turn CML into a chronic disease for many patients. Despite these advances, they did not stand still. We continue to research ways to target the disease, seeking to address the challenges of treatment resistance and/or intolerance that many patients face. Novartis also continues to reinvent CML care through its commitment to sustainable patient access and collaboration with the global CML community.
Disclaimer
This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as potential, may, will, plan, may, might, should, s expect, anticipate, expect, believe, committed, , pipeline, launch, or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions of potential marketing approvals, new indications, or labeling for the or approved products described in this media update, or regarding future revenues from these products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the or approved products depicted in this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indication or labeling in any particular market or time. There is also no guarantee that these products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding these products could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the results of clinical trials and further analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including pressures from governments, payers and the general public on pricing and reimbursement and demands for increased price transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; security, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual breaches of data security and data privacy, or disruptions to our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange United States Commission. Novartis is providing the information contained in this Media Update as of this date and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this Media Update as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reinventing medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. We provide high-value medicines that alleviate society’s greatest burden of disease through technology leadership in R&D and new approaches to access. In our pursuit of new medicines, we consistently rank among the world’s top companies investing in research and development. Approximately 103,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work together to bring Novartis products to nearly 800 million people around the world. Learn more at https://www.novartis.com
The references
- Lang F, Pemberton-Whiteley Z, Clements J, et al. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Survey of Unmet Need (CML SUN): Balancing patient and physician safety and efficacy goals through shared treatment decision-making. Presented at: EHA2023 Hybrid Congress; 08-15 June 2023; Frankfurt, Germany.
|
