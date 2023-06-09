Boosting North Carolina Small Business

Small businesses are a vital part of American innovation and competitiveness, employing almost half of the nations private sector workforce and generating 44% of all economic activity, according to the US Small Business Administration (SBA).

In North Carolina, the Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC) helps state businesses grow and create jobs. Established in 1984 and based in the North Carolina States Bureau of External Affairs, Partnerships and Economic Development, the SBTDC serves as the business and technology extension service of the UNC system operating 10 regional centers and 16 offices statewide. hosted by the constituent campuses.

For nearly 40 years, the SBTDC has had a positive impact on North Carolina’s economy, said Byron Hicks, SBTDC’s state executive director and deputy state vice chancellor of North Carolina. . Our team provides management consulting and educational services, equipping entrepreneurs with the tools they need to create and grow successful businesses.

Over the past decade, the SBTDC has provided services to 39,476 small and medium enterprises, including 525,525 hours of free consulting services, resulting in the creation of 27,292 jobs, capital formation of 1.12 billion dollars and the creation of 1,393 new businesses throughout North Carolina.

Sciencix, a 27-employee company headquartered in the Research Triangle region, manufactures high-performance liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry parts, whose uses include drug testing, analysis of contamination and pesticide detection, among other applications. These high-end parts are used in R&D laboratories, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry for example, to accurately measure the ingredients of a drug.

When I decided on a location to open our headquarters, the Research Triangle was a top choice because of the strong and innovative business community and infrastructure, said Sciencix President Raj Bhandari. The support we received from the SBTDC helped Sciencix grow and really validated our decision to locate here.

The company’s collaboration with the SBTDC began in 2021 when Global Marketing Director Lisa Bamford was researching potential business development opportunities. SBTDC helped Sciencix optimize its marketing strategy with government agencies and contractors as potential customers.

The team has been invested in growing our business, providing us with valuable resources and consistent guidance, says Bamford. Our dedicated SBTDC Business Advisor, Ginny Vaca, has been instrumental in helping us strengthen our international growth strategy.

Vaca introduced Sciencix to SBTDC’s advisory services in export compliance, market research and development, export training, cost and pricing analysis, and in the development of a comprehensive international sales and marketing plan. The SBTDC then identified federal and state resources to support their export activities.

When we first approached Sciencix, I recognized the opportunity to guide this small, innovative company in developing a targeted international growth strategy, Vaca explains.

Collaborators from Sciencix, the SBTDC, and the North Carolina Economic Development Partnership (EDPNC) hosted a visit from the US SBA to Sciencixs NC headquarters.

With support from the SBTDC, Sciencix secured $24,000 in grants from the SBA’s State Trading Expansion Program (STEP). These funds compensate for the costs of participation in international trade fairs, meetings with foreign distributors, as well as the internationalization of the website.

Sciencix has been able to expand its reach to Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America, Vaca adds.

Vaca and SBTDC’s expertise has increased Sciencix’s export sales from 10% in 2022 to 33% in 2023. Today, the company’s products support research labs in more than 100 countries, on all continents.

In March 2023, Sciencix was named SBA Exporter of the Year. The team was recognized during National Small Business Week, including a visit to the White House and the office of Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, where they received the award.

In March 2023, Sciencix was named National Exporter of the Year by the SBA. The Sciencix team met with President Joe Biden at the Rose Garden as part of National Small Business Week. The team also met Vice President Kamala Harris during National Small Business Week.

The SBTDC is so proud of the success of Sciencix, adds Hicks. Recognition as SBA Exporter of the Year is the culmination of a commitment to growing our business in overseas markets, coupled with the support of our international business development team.

Vaca nominated Sciencix for the award. She acknowledged the significant immigrant story of Bhandari, who arrived in the United States from Nepal at age 19 with only his backpack. With very few resources, he managed to obtain a doctorate before later becoming president of Sciencix.

As a small, minority-owned business, we face larger competitors who have vast resources behind their operations, says Bhandari. Yet, with local support from the SBTDC, we not only increased our revenue last year, both domestically and internationally, but also found ourselves in the White House, recognized by President Biden, Vice President Harris and SBA Administrator Guzman as the National Exporter of the Year.

In addition to workshops and one-on-one counseling, Vaca connected Sciencix with NC State Jenkins MBA students to collaborate on a semester-long project. Graduate students provided in-depth research, including market analyzes on export opportunities to Eastern Mediterranean regions.

Consulting with SBTDC customers, such as Sciencix, gives our students the opportunity to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to help solve real-world business problems, says Erin Powell, associate professor at NC States Poole College of Management.

Students gained experience as consultants to industry, while Sciencix benefited from data-driven market research.

Students are branching out, often into new industries or functional areas, adds Leigh Shamblin, director of leadership, Poole College of Management. And the company receives high-quality support without high costs. It’s win-win.

Hicks says the SBTDC will continue to provide impactful services to small businesses in North Carolina. As we have for nearly four decades, we are proud to help build stronger businesses that contribute to the state’s economic growth.

Bhandari emphasizes impact. The SBTDC is a great example of the collaborative spirit in our community that allows small businesses like ours to thrive.

It was a wonderful trip, and that’s why I love what I do, says Vaca.