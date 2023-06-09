Stock market today: Wall Street rises higher and heads for another winning week

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drift to a fourth straight week of victories on Wall Street on Friday, as investors await the list of updates that could influence the market next week.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% on another lackluster trading day, and is poised to end the week with a modest 0.5% gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53 points, or 0.2%, to 33,886 as of 2:40 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq was up 0.3%.

Tesla led the market, rising 4.4% after announcing that General Motors’ electric vehicles will be able to use much of its vast charging network from early next year. GM rose 1.2%.

They helped eclipse losses in energy stocks, which fell along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil slipped 0.6% and was one of the heaviest weights in the market.

Ski resort operator Vail Resorts, meanwhile, fell 6.3% after reporting weaker results for the last quarter than analysts expected.

It’s been a relatively quiet week for markets, although the benchmark S&P 500 gained enough on Thursday to close 20% above its October low, entering a new bull market. More fireworks could be coming next week when the US government releases the latest monthly inflation updates at the consumer and wholesale level. The Federal Reserve will also announce its latest interest rate decision.

So far, the economy has been able to avoid a recession even though the Fed has been raising rates at a breakneck pace for more than a year in hopes of bringing inflation down. The highest rates since 2007 have allowed inflation to come down, but it remains above everyone’s comfort level.

That means the big question on Wall Street is whether inflation will come down fast enough for the Fed to ease interest rates before high rates force the economy into recession. A stronger-than-expected hiring report recently raised hopes that the economy can weather its troubles without a recession, but many other areas have already started to crack.

In addition to helping cause three high-profile U.S. bank failures since March, high interest rates have also caused manufacturing to contract for months. The turmoil in the banking sector has also caused banks to make it harder for customers to get loans, adding further stress to the economy.

I can’t tell you precisely when this recession will come to roost, but I have a feeling it’s coming, said Amanda Agati, chief investment officer of PNC Asset Management Group. And the market has no price for it. I don’t want to be dramatic and say that a day of reckoning is coming, but there will be a wake-up call.

She only expects a modest recession, not deeply painful like the downturns that followed the 2007-08 financial crisis and the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020. But she worries about the soaring stock market, driven in particular by a small handful of Big Tech stocks.

It’s the market thinking that was going to get confused and then the Fed is going to get out of the driver’s seat: the Fed is going to cut rates and we’re going to keep going until 2024,” Agati said. And I think that’s terribly delusional.

She says rates could climb higher than Wall Street expects and stay high longer than investors expected, as inflation has remained too stubbornly high.

The big expectation for traders is that the Fed will hold interest rates steady at its meeting next week. If so, this will be the first meeting where the Fed has not raised rates in over a year. After that, the widespread bet is that the Fed could hike one more time in July before suspending or even cutting rates by the end of the year.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Adobe rose another 4% to add to its 5% jump from the previous day, when it announced a new artificial intelligence offering for businesses. He joined a frenzy around AI that has sent a select group of stocks skyrocketing, like Nvdia’s 166.6% rise so far this year.

Proponents say AI will be the next revolution to remake the economy, while critics say it will inflate the next bubble.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield remained stable at 3.72%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, rose from 4.52% to 4.60%.

________

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.