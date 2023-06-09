London Stock Exchange Group: Another Buy (OTCMKTS: LNSTY)





LUNAMARINA/iStock via Getty Images Over a year after our last update, London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCPK:LDNXF, OTCPK:LNSTY) has reached our price target of 8700p. In our cover initiation called “We see upside down“, our buy rating was supported by 1) higher volatility estimates in a difficult period, 2) better than expected synergies from the integration of Refinitiv and 3) limited exposure to Ukraine and the Russia, we can say it was a good investment and we achieved a total return of 18.75% (including the dividend payment), outperforming the S&P 500 index. LSEG 2022 financial objective Why is LSE still a buy? Cyclic support: in this volatile market, clearing and trading revenues remain significant. In this scenario, here at the Lab, we are 2-3% above Wall Street consensus estimates. We expect a slight increase in volume-sensitive revenue as funds (Pension, Hedge), family offices and private investors reposition investments. However, if first quarter levels continue, we still estimate a revenue increase of around 2% for LSEG; defensive character: this is still linked to point 1) because we still don’t know where we are going. What we like about diversified financials like stock exchanges is that infrastructure services are defensive businesses. Our call is not between technology, growth, value or dividend strategies, what we are interested in is higher levels of trading activity; Recurring revenue: It is important to point out that LSEG has clear sales that are not volume sensitive and are data driven. In numbers, the company achieved >70% recurring sales and is well positioned thanks to the acquisition of Refinitiv; Artificial intelligence and data: Here at the Lab, we believe that the Refinitiv and Thomson Reuter Eikon platforms are going to be catalysts of support for the company. Already in 2018, the company announced: “AI to increase personalization for finance professionals on its finance desktop platform“; however, nowadays, AI could be the next revolution in investment decisions and portfolio monitoring. As announced recently, Reuters could allow the platform and investors to 1) increase productivity and 2) deliver transformative value. Modification of our estimates: In addition to the macro reasons above for continuing to hold LSEG as an investment, below is our primary financial view. After the first quarter results, we apply the following changes: Synergy update from Refinitiv but we are behind company targets: 350 million revenue and 400 million cost base. As the integration continues, more synergies could emerge. We were already ahead of Wall Street figures, as a reminder, our execution cost of 151 million in 2022 was well above Wall Street forecasts at 88 million; Here at the Lab, the shift in LSEG’s business mix is ​​moving towards data-driven recurring revenue. This provides supporting operating leverage to enhance earnings growth. This was already evident in the FY2022 results, revenue growth was 6.6% while cost base growth was a plus 3.4%. In our base case, we expect revenue growth of 5% to 6% and cost growth of 2% to 3% in 2023. As the company has demonstrated that it can provide this positive operating leverage, we think it deserves a higher rating; This increase is also confirmed by the company’s ability to generate free cash flow and we therefore expect EPS growth of 11% this year; London Stock Exchange Group is still in debt; however, the company has the ability to return significant cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, while deleveraging. We also believe there is no risk in reducing the DPS (Fig 1) – additionally the annual dividend has been increased by +12.6% to 107p; To support our point 4), we believe that the 750 million buyback program will be completed by the first quarter of 2024 (Fig 2). Assessment Following the Company’s First Quarter Business Update, we have decided to make the above changes to our guidance, primarily due to better estimates of data and analytics revenue. Our target price rose 11% to 9600p from 8700p. We estimate that the company will trade at a 20% premium to its historical average multiple. However, we believe this reflects its earnings defensiveness and appeal. Downside risks include regulatory risks, weaker integration synergies, dilutive mergers and acquisitions, lower monthly transaction volume, and inflationary cost pressures with wage inflation. Below is our diversified financial coverage: Euronext continues to deleverage Deutsche Brse: VIX is key for 2023 Potential LSEG dividend reduction Fig. 1 Remuneration of LSEG shareholders Figure 2 Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major US exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these actions.

