Business
New Competition Act Criminal Provision Presents Unique Challenges for Franchisors
Authors):
Andraya Frith, Dominic Mochrie, Shuli Rodal, Madison Black
June 9, 2023
On June 23, 2023, amendments to the competition law will come into force (the new criminal provision) which will prohibit the following arrangements/agreements between unaffiliated employers (subject to certain defences):
- arrangements/agreements between employers (whether competing or not) whereby employers agree not to hire each other’s employees (a bilateral and reciprocal non-poaching agreement)
- arrangements/agreements between employers (whether competing or not) which serve to fix, maintain, reduce or control the terms and conditions of employment (an agreement on “terms of employment”)
The new penal provision is according illegal and a violation is a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment for up to 14 years or a fine at the discretion of the court, or both. Both individuals and corporations can be found guilty of an offence. Private parties can also sue for damages based on an alleged violation of the new criminal provision.
The new criminal provision requires franchisors to carefully consider provisions common to many franchise agreements whereby the franchisor requires the franchisee to (i) impose certain conditions on its employees and/or enter into contracts with its employees and/or (ii) agree not to solicit or hire employees of the Franchisor or other Franchisees during and after the term of the Franchise Agreement.
The Competition Bureau (the Bureau) has released updated tips May 30, 2023 (the Guide) on its intended application of the new criminal provision. The Bureau confirmed that the new penal provision will apply to
- agreements between employers (whether or not these employers are considered competitors) on or after June 23, 2023
- conduct that reaffirms or implements agreements that have been made Before this due date (including renewals or extensions)
Non-poaching agreements
The ban on non-poaching agreements prohibits bilateral non-solicitation/non-hire agreements between employers, whereby employers agree not to solicit or hire each other’s employees. Franchising presents a somewhat unique contractual framework in that the relevant provisions of franchise agreements generally prohibit the franchisee from hiring the franchisor’s employees or other franchisees.
Based on the guidance, many common provisions of franchise agreements will not be considered non-poaching agreements covered by the new criminal provision. First, franchise agreements typically include a one-way ban, which means the franchisor does not agree not to poach the franchisee’s employees. Second, the guidance clarified that where a franchisor enters into agreements with each of its franchisees that the franchisee will not poach employees of other franchisees and the franchisees agree that each franchisee has entered into a similar agreement , this will not be considered an agreement between the franchisees unless there is evidence of an intention between the franchisees to enter into a non-poaching agreement with each other.
If a franchise agreement contains a non-poaching agreement that could fall under the new criminal provision (i.e. reciprocal agreement) that the franchisor intends to enforce, the franchisor should ensure that the ancillary restraints defense, discussed below, applies.
Agreements on “terms of employment”
It is important to note that while discussion and commentary regarding the “terms of employment” agreement has focused on the prohibition of “wage fixing”, the scope of the new criminal provision goes beyond wage agreements. The Guide describes “terms and conditions of employment” to include responsibilities, benefits and policies associated with employment: – competition clauses or other guidelines that may restrict an individual’s employment opportunities. The Guide focuses on whether the terms and conditions imposed on the employee could affect their decision to stay or leave a job.
Again, if a franchise agreement includes an agreement on “terms of employment”, the ancillary restrictions defense may apply. This will require a contextual analysis of the restriction as well as its history, purpose and role in the overall relationship.
Defense of ancillary constraints
The Competition Act provides a defense (known as the ancillary restraints or ADR defence) that may be invoked where a person establishes, on a balance of probabilities, that
- an agreement covered by the new penal provision is
- incidental to a larger or separate agreement or arrangement that includes the same parties
- directly related to or reasonably necessary to give effect to the purpose of this broader agreement/arrangement
- the broader agreement/arrangement considered alone does not contravene the new penal provision
The Guide recognizes that non-poaching agreements and “terms of employment” agreements can play an important role in stabilizing and protecting the commercial interests of the parties in the promotion of legitimate pro-competitive objectives and expressly refer to the role these agreements can play in a franchise. However, the Bureau is careful to point out that it can apply the new criminal provision where the provisions are demonstrably broader than necessary.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.osler.com/en/resources/regulations/2023/new-criminal-provision-in-the-competition-act-presents-unique-challenges-for-franchisors
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alekna named a first-team All-American
- The Dolce & Gabbana dress is part of a great period in fashion history
- New Competition Act Criminal Provision Presents Unique Challenges for Franchisors
- China is building the world’s largest earthquake early warning system
- Your silence on Manipur’s violence rubbing salt on people’s wounds: Kharge’s jibe to PM Modi
- Erdogan’s election victory gives new impetus to Turkey’s role in the Horn of Africa
- Boris Johnson resigns from parliament : NPR
- Abbas to visit China after offering to help revive peace talks with Israel
- Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 Womens Final: Preview, Head-to-head Record, Streaming Info
- Top Fashion Stories of the Week: June 9
- Trump’s lawyers dropped the second indictment
- Making compost with the community, Ibu Iriana: it must be sustainable