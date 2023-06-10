New Competition Act Criminal Provision Presents Unique Challenges for Franchisors

Authors):

Andraya Frith, Dominic Mochrie, Shuli Rodal, Madison Black

June 9, 2023

On June 23, 2023, amendments to the competition law will come into force (the new criminal provision) which will prohibit the following arrangements/agreements between unaffiliated employers (subject to certain defences):

arrangements/agreements between employers (whether competing or not) whereby employers agree not to hire each other’s employees (a bilateral and reciprocal non-poaching agreement)

arrangements/agreements between employers (whether competing or not) which serve to fix, maintain, reduce or control the terms and conditions of employment (an agreement on “terms of employment”)

The new penal provision is according illegal and a violation is a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment for up to 14 years or a fine at the discretion of the court, or both. Both individuals and corporations can be found guilty of an offence. Private parties can also sue for damages based on an alleged violation of the new criminal provision.

The new criminal provision requires franchisors to carefully consider provisions common to many franchise agreements whereby the franchisor requires the franchisee to (i) impose certain conditions on its employees and/or enter into contracts with its employees and/or (ii) agree not to solicit or hire employees of the Franchisor or other Franchisees during and after the term of the Franchise Agreement.

The Competition Bureau (the Bureau) has released updated tips May 30, 2023 (the Guide) on its intended application of the new criminal provision. The Bureau confirmed that the new penal provision will apply to

agreements between employers (whether or not these employers are considered competitors) on or after June 23, 2023

conduct that reaffirms or implements agreements that have been made Before this due date (including renewals or extensions)

Non-poaching agreements

The ban on non-poaching agreements prohibits bilateral non-solicitation/non-hire agreements between employers, whereby employers agree not to solicit or hire each other’s employees. Franchising presents a somewhat unique contractual framework in that the relevant provisions of franchise agreements generally prohibit the franchisee from hiring the franchisor’s employees or other franchisees.

Based on the guidance, many common provisions of franchise agreements will not be considered non-poaching agreements covered by the new criminal provision. First, franchise agreements typically include a one-way ban, which means the franchisor does not agree not to poach the franchisee’s employees. Second, the guidance clarified that where a franchisor enters into agreements with each of its franchisees that the franchisee will not poach employees of other franchisees and the franchisees agree that each franchisee has entered into a similar agreement , this will not be considered an agreement between the franchisees unless there is evidence of an intention between the franchisees to enter into a non-poaching agreement with each other.

If a franchise agreement contains a non-poaching agreement that could fall under the new criminal provision (i.e. reciprocal agreement) that the franchisor intends to enforce, the franchisor should ensure that the ancillary restraints defense, discussed below, applies.

Agreements on “terms of employment”

It is important to note that while discussion and commentary regarding the “terms of employment” agreement has focused on the prohibition of “wage fixing”, the scope of the new criminal provision goes beyond wage agreements. The Guide describes “terms and conditions of employment” to include responsibilities, benefits and policies associated with employment: – competition clauses or other guidelines that may restrict an individual’s employment opportunities. The Guide focuses on whether the terms and conditions imposed on the employee could affect their decision to stay or leave a job.

Again, if a franchise agreement includes an agreement on “terms of employment”, the ancillary restrictions defense may apply. This will require a contextual analysis of the restriction as well as its history, purpose and role in the overall relationship.

Defense of ancillary constraints

The Competition Act provides a defense (known as the ancillary restraints or ADR defence) that may be invoked where a person establishes, on a balance of probabilities, that

an agreement covered by the new penal provision is incidental to a larger or separate agreement or arrangement that includes the same parties directly related to or reasonably necessary to give effect to the purpose of this broader agreement/arrangement

the broader agreement/arrangement considered alone does not contravene the new penal provision

The Guide recognizes that non-poaching agreements and “terms of employment” agreements can play an important role in stabilizing and protecting the commercial interests of the parties in the promotion of legitimate pro-competitive objectives and expressly refer to the role these agreements can play in a franchise. However, the Bureau is careful to point out that it can apply the new criminal provision where the provisions are demonstrably broader than necessary.