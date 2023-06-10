Stock market could soon resume its downward spiral, Wall Street veteran warns





The S&P 500 is out the longest bear market since 1948 on Thursday, but the significant rally that got him there may not last long, according to a Wall Street veteran. In an analyst note on Friday, Main Street Research founder and CIO James Demmert warned that the stock market could soon resume its downward spiral. “Even if the S&P 500 is up just over 20% from the October 2022 low, that doesn’t mean the bear market is over yet,” Demmert wrote. “The bear markets of 2000 and 2008 both saw rallies above 20%, which was not the end of the bear market, as the market saw a further decline after those rallies.” GLOBAL ECONOMY FACES ‘LONG ROAD’ TOWARDS RECOVERY, OECD WARNS Investors should be wary of the stock market surge, as many stocks in the benchmark S&P are still “firmly in downtrends, which is the mark of a bear market,” he said. he declares. Mega-cap stocks – Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta (Facebook), Alphabet (Google) and Tesla – have been the main driver of the market’s recent strength and its transition from a bear market to a bull market. bullish. That explains why the Nasdaq Composite and S&P have risen much more this year than the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has a lower concentration of big tech stocks, according to the note. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 387.70 +2.60 +0.68% Facebook n / A n / A n / A n / A TSLA TESLA INC. 244.40 +9.54 +4.06% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 122.23 +0.09 +0.07% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 123.43 -0.82 -0.66% APPL n / A n / A n / A n / A MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 326.79 +1.53 +0.47% Such narrow market leadership “is not a sign of a quality rally or a bull market, and this phenomenon leads to some sort of market correction,” Demmert said. STOCK MARKET RALLY COULD BE DERAILLED BY FALLING PROFITS, MORGAN STANLEY WARNS “US markets are expecting a 10% correction as the stock market as a whole is in overbought territory and investors are very complacent, which was the case prior to the last three major declines within this 18-month bear market. “, he added. “Investors should have dry powder ready to go in the event of a near-term market correction.” In order to officially declare the start of a bull market, the majority of stocks must begin to establish an upward trend. Demmert expects this to happen in the second half of 2023. The grim forecast comes after a brutal year for the stock market, its worst since the 2008 financial crisis. All three indexes fell in 2022, ending a three-game winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the year down 8.8%, the best of three. The S&P 500 fell 19.4% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 33.1%. Actions in this article $13259.143186 +20.62 (+0.16%) $33876.78 +43.17 (+0.13%) CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Equities rallied in the first half of 2023, and equities look set to continue this momentum despite sticky inflation rising interest rates and the looming threat of a recession. Since Friday morning, the S&P is up more than 12% since the beginning of the year.

