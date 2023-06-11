Many Say The Bear Is Over, But A New Bull Market Is More A Process Than Just A Moment

Bull markets are only defined and embraced with a lag, in the same way that the cultural period we call the ’60s only began with the release of “Blowin’ in the Wind” and the assassination of JFK in 1963. Or how the 80s, as people recall, didn’t really kick off until “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” hit theaters on the same Friday in August 1982 as the generational stock market rally of 18 took off. So when Bank of America and Bespoke Investment Group and others last week declared a new bull market underway after the S&P 500 hit the most simplistic standard by closing 20% ​​off its low in the October bear market, it was just a touchstone moment in a series of changes that have been going on for some time. Conditions were set with a collapse appearing to peak in the October low, just as inflation peaked, fear peaked and seasonal factors turned favorable. Here’s what I had to say about it at the time. A fourth-quarter rally halted in mid-December only to gather momentum in January, when a series of rare indicators of momentum and magnitude were triggered and the most battered stocks of 2022 came alive again . At that time, without asserting that all was well, I wrote about “The bold bullish case to be made for US stocks, a case few are making yet.” Several weeks later, after the market briefly panicked over the regional banking mini-crisis, the S&P 500 ended the first quarter by breaking above the upward-sloping 50- and 200-day moving averages, which it did not failed to make during the last 19% bounce of the summer to the current level near 4300. The index has remained comfortably above those trendlines since (in fact, it is now extending slightly above them, for the moment, in a short-term overbought condition). And while the advance of the past few months has been roundly heckled for its overreliance on half a dozen huge and expensive growth stocks, it never seemed like a fatal weakness from here. And in any case, this month there has been an encouraging partial broadening of strength, with the equal-weighted S&P index outperforming the standard index by one percentage point so far in June. This is in no way a claim of credit for calling for the market recovery. Every step of the way, every market assessment cited ambiguity in conditions, risks of failure, still-flashing leading indicators of recession, grips with more nuance than conviction. The review is simply to note that the start of a potential bull market is a process, not a moment, that occurs as the weight of evidence gradually shifts in favor of optimists. So where are we? As BofA detailed in its Friday report declaring the bear market “officially over”, since the 1950s, “after breaking through the +20% mark from below, the S&P 500 continued to rise over the next 12 months 92 % time”. A pretty good signal the worst is over, so but not infallible. The huge rally that followed September 11, 2001 was a vicious head simulation, giving way to a slide to new lows for most of the following year. The post-Lehman Brothers ramp also reversed downward in 2008-2009. Painful exceptions to an otherwise encouraging rule. A new bull market, even if in place, does not always mean a timely sprint to big new gains. Forward returns once the S&P posts the initial 20% rise are not above average over the following three months, according to Bespoke Investment Group, although over a 12-month period they are significantly higher. greater than a typical annual yield. The 20% threshold was breached last week as some indicators of investor sentiment shifted from clear optimism to stubborn caution. The American Association of Individual Investor’s weekly survey recorded the largest increase in the number of optimistic respondents since the week of November 2020, when favorable Covid vaccine results were released. Interestingly, this was eight months after a major market bottom (the same place we are now). The market rose steadily the following year, but arguably with much more help from stimulus than is on offer today. For what it’s worth, BofA technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier says, “Given AAII is well below complacency levels, sentiment suggests that FOMO [fear of missing out] with room to run for complacency.” Last week’s bullish 45% reading can only be viewed with market context. In a bear market, it’s toppy; whereas in a bull market , such a level of optimism is quite common.from how a 75 degree day in New York in January is extremely hot and is sure to drop again soon, in June this temperature is perfectly balmy and unremarkable.Same story with the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which closed below 14 last week.This largely reflects the relative calm of the S&P 500 itself, the offsetting push-pull of divergent stocks within the market, the shift from “key potential stress events (debt ceiling) and low demand for hedging eight months from a market bottom. In a bear market, 14 is “too low”, In a bull market, c Headwinds to the upside None of this closes the deal for a new sustainable uptrend underway. The economy has been resilient but is slowing in many areas, with It’s hard to see how, even in a stable band and moderately growing economy, Wall Street can entirely escape the eve of an “end-of-cycle” recession. . The Federal Reserve’s “higher for longer” message on rates has been digestible for now, but whether it stays that way remains to be seen. And there’s no denying that while this is a bull market, it’s more of an underperforming market to begin with both in terms of magnitude of gains and magnitude of participation. I’ve wondered many times here if the relative softness of the bear market reset, if it’s over, just means that future equity returns won’t be as generous as they have been after the most severe downturns. . And in the near term, as noted, the market is a little tight, up in a likely resistance zone, with a CPI report, a Fed decision, a sometimes turbulent June options expiry and weaker stocks. favorable seasonal winds to face in the coming week. With all of this in play, there’s not much risk that the solid and helpful wall of worry will crumble so quickly. For now, however, there is a glass-half-full overview right in front of us. The S&P 500 has built a cushion with which to absorb routine setbacks without compromising the overall trend. The index is exactly where it was two years ago, even though nominal US GDP is 15% higher. Earnings forecasts for the year ahead have been on the rise since February. The AI ​​frenzy generates a level of excitement on an open growth theme that bull markets need, even if it ultimately turns out to be overkill. And unlike 2022, the “Don’t fight the Fed, don’t fight the band” rules no longer seem to clearly favor the bears, with the Fed likely close to its destination and the band improving.