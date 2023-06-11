The curious case of insider stock sales of a regional bank

By Marc Hubert

Is the stock market a level playing field for corporate insiders and outsiders? The activity of First Horizon Bank raises questions.

A number of insider stock sales at First Horizon Bank over the past year raise questions from one of the leading academic experts on insider trading.

This is Nejat Seyhun, professor of finance at the University of Michigan, who recently helped launch a subscription website to help investors review insider trading data collected by the Securities. and Exchange Commission of the United States.

First Horizon (FHN) is a Tennessee-based bank with $79 billion in assets at the end of March. The bank has made headlines not only because of the banking crisis precipitated by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and the corresponding scrutiny of smaller regional banks. First Horizon also made headlines because a merger between it and TD Bank of Canada (TD.T), announced in February 2022 for $25 per share, fell apart in early May.

First Horizon stock was trading at $24.77 per share at the end of February 2023. It closed below $12 per share on June 7.

Between March 2022 (after the merger announcement) and February of this year, First Horizon’s officers and directors collectively sold 1.1 million shares of the company at an average price of $23.35. Seyhun finds this curious. In an email, he said that “there is no need for an insider during this 12-month window to sell shares in the open market, especially below the $25 merger price.” .

The largest insider sell during this 12 month period was conducted by Daryl Byrd, Executive Chairman of the Board of First Horizon. In June 2022, he sold over 200,000 shares at $22.59, well below the proposed merger price. This caught Seyhun’s attention, since Byrd could have received 10% more while waiting for the merger to close.

Beth Ardoin, First Horizon’s senior executive vice president and chief communications officer, said in an email that the timing of Byrd’s sale was due to the impending expiration of options previously granted to him, which he should have waive if they had not been exercised.

Seyhun says he finds this explanation questionable, “because the fact of having to exercise does not simultaneously create an obligation to sell shares”. Asked about it, Ardoin said: “You question the measures taken last June [2022]a time when TD has publicly, clearly and consistently stated its confidence in its ability to complete the transaction” to acquire First Horizon.

Assuming the merger with TD Bank was still in progress, Byrd could have received a higher price in the meantime. In response to a question about whether First Horizon’s transactions raise any red flags, a spokesperson for the Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment.

In an interview, Seyhun pointed out that he raises these issues because of the circumstantial evidence; he has no specific information to suggest that any of these exchanges were abusive. He says his focus on First Horizon in particular was triggered by its share price falling following its failed merger with TD Bank.

Seyhun also says he had no investment interest in First Horizon during the 12 months in question during which the insider selling took place. Following the collapse of the bank’s merger with TD Bank, he says, he bought a small long position in shares of First Horizon.

Pre-planned exchanges

A fair question to ask is whether any of the 1.1 million shares sold during that 12-month period were pre-planned, according to an SEC rule known as 10b5-1. This rule allows insiders to sell a predetermined number of shares at predetermined intervals; insiders employ 10b5-1 plans in the hope that it will immunize them from regulatory scrutiny and the accusation that their sales are motivated by inside information.

Although one of the insider sells during this period was a 10b5-1 sell, it raises questions. It was a sale by Bryan Jordan, CEO of First Horizon, of 93,157 shares on February 24; the sale represented 6% of the First Horizon shares he owned at the time. The specific 10b5-1 plan under which this sale was executed was adopted last September. Seyhun said the plan was passed as the merger with TD Bank proceeded rapidly. Seyhun says this sale should be subject to as much scrutiny as other unplanned sales.

In an email, Ardoin said Jordan put his 10b5-1 plan in place in September 2022 as a “safety measure” in case the merger with TD Bank was delayed, as he held a number of options that expired in March 2023, after which they would have been worthless.

Seyhun wonders why Jordan was worried the merger would be delayed. “A potential delay exposes shareholders to the risk that the share price will drop significantly, as it also increases the likelihood of cancellation,” Seyhun wrote in an email.

More recently, a class action lawsuit was filed alleging that various individuals involved in the proposed First Horizon-TD Bank merger “misrepresented and/or concealed that TD Bank failed to disclose to the market material information indicating that it had deficient internal controls which posed a material risk to the closing of the First Horizon transaction.” Seyhun is not involved in this case.

Mark Hulbert is a regular MarketWatch contributor. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected]

