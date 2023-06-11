Business
The curious case of insider stock sales of a regional bank
By Marc Hubert
Is the stock market a level playing field for corporate insiders and outsiders? The activity of First Horizon Bank raises questions.
A number of insider stock sales at First Horizon Bank over the past year raise questions from one of the leading academic experts on insider trading.
This is Nejat Seyhun, professor of finance at the University of Michigan, who recently helped launch a subscription website to help investors review insider trading data collected by the Securities. and Exchange Commission of the United States.
First Horizon (FHN) is a Tennessee-based bank with $79 billion in assets at the end of March. The bank has made headlines not only because of the banking crisis precipitated by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and the corresponding scrutiny of smaller regional banks. First Horizon also made headlines because a merger between it and TD Bank of Canada (TD.T), announced in February 2022 for $25 per share, fell apart in early May.
First Horizon stock was trading at $24.77 per share at the end of February 2023. It closed below $12 per share on June 7.
Between March 2022 (after the merger announcement) and February of this year, First Horizon’s officers and directors collectively sold 1.1 million shares of the company at an average price of $23.35. Seyhun finds this curious. In an email, he said that “there is no need for an insider during this 12-month window to sell shares in the open market, especially below the $25 merger price.” .
The largest insider sell during this 12 month period was conducted by Daryl Byrd, Executive Chairman of the Board of First Horizon. In June 2022, he sold over 200,000 shares at $22.59, well below the proposed merger price. This caught Seyhun’s attention, since Byrd could have received 10% more while waiting for the merger to close.
Beth Ardoin, First Horizon’s senior executive vice president and chief communications officer, said in an email that the timing of Byrd’s sale was due to the impending expiration of options previously granted to him, which he should have waive if they had not been exercised.
Seyhun says he finds this explanation questionable, “because the fact of having to exercise does not simultaneously create an obligation to sell shares”. Asked about it, Ardoin said: “You question the measures taken last June [2022]a time when TD has publicly, clearly and consistently stated its confidence in its ability to complete the transaction” to acquire First Horizon.
Assuming the merger with TD Bank was still in progress, Byrd could have received a higher price in the meantime. In response to a question about whether First Horizon’s transactions raise any red flags, a spokesperson for the Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment.
In an interview, Seyhun pointed out that he raises these issues because of the circumstantial evidence; he has no specific information to suggest that any of these exchanges were abusive. He says his focus on First Horizon in particular was triggered by its share price falling following its failed merger with TD Bank.
Seyhun also says he had no investment interest in First Horizon during the 12 months in question during which the insider selling took place. Following the collapse of the bank’s merger with TD Bank, he says, he bought a small long position in shares of First Horizon.
Pre-planned exchanges
A fair question to ask is whether any of the 1.1 million shares sold during that 12-month period were pre-planned, according to an SEC rule known as 10b5-1. This rule allows insiders to sell a predetermined number of shares at predetermined intervals; insiders employ 10b5-1 plans in the hope that it will immunize them from regulatory scrutiny and the accusation that their sales are motivated by inside information.
Although one of the insider sells during this period was a 10b5-1 sell, it raises questions. It was a sale by Bryan Jordan, CEO of First Horizon, of 93,157 shares on February 24; the sale represented 6% of the First Horizon shares he owned at the time. The specific 10b5-1 plan under which this sale was executed was adopted last September. Seyhun said the plan was passed as the merger with TD Bank proceeded rapidly. Seyhun says this sale should be subject to as much scrutiny as other unplanned sales.
In an email, Ardoin said Jordan put his 10b5-1 plan in place in September 2022 as a “safety measure” in case the merger with TD Bank was delayed, as he held a number of options that expired in March 2023, after which they would have been worthless.
Seyhun wonders why Jordan was worried the merger would be delayed. “A potential delay exposes shareholders to the risk that the share price will drop significantly, as it also increases the likelihood of cancellation,” Seyhun wrote in an email.
Read: First Horizon CEO says bank ‘never assumed regulatory approval was a given’ in scuttled TD merger
More recently, a class action lawsuit was filed alleging that various individuals involved in the proposed First Horizon-TD Bank merger “misrepresented and/or concealed that TD Bank failed to disclose to the market material information indicating that it had deficient internal controls which posed a material risk to the closing of the First Horizon transaction.” Seyhun is not involved in this case.
Mark Hulbert is a regular MarketWatch contributor. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected]
More:Jefferies reiterates buy on First Horizon while Raymond James retains market performance rating
The plus: These 5 stocks stand out in a banking sector full of bargains
-Marc Hubert
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswire
06-10-23 1026ET
Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20230610362/the-curious-case-of-a-regional-banks-insider-stock-sales
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Unforgettable outing: Waldrep showcases alligators at CWS in spectacular style
- The curious case of insider stock sales of a regional bank
- The music world upgrades to Startup Nation, with AI of course
- The president of Ukraine gives the strongest hint, but the long-awaited counterattack has begun
- Professor Says Someone in Ohio Is Draining Coronavirus Down the Sewer
- 3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh
- SMOKING CORNER: THE RISE AND FALL OF IMRAN KHAN – Newspaper
- Chinese panda bonds offer opportunity for cash-strapped Egypt
- Donald Trump rallies his supporters after an “explosive” indictment
- Watch the 2023 Champions League Final Free: Where to Stream Man City v Inter Live in the UK
- US confirms China has had spy base in Cuba since at least 2019
- BTS Tops Global Music Charts With Latest Single “Take Two”