Has the debt ceiling agreement been reached? Here’s the next step for bond ETF investors
With a debt ceiling agreement alleviating macro-level concerns, the aftermath of averted default could pose new challenges for bond investors in exchange-traded funds.
“Rates have been lower than you might expect in the Treasuries market,” Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of BGC Partners, told CNBC’s Bob Pisani on “ETF Edge” on Wednesday.
“NOW [The Fed] going to hit it with trillions of dollars in sales that will drive up short-term Treasury rates,” he said. “And it will look like an interest rate hike.
Lutnick explained that the pressure from the Fed selloff will cause the central bank to pause another interest rate hike. Moreover, the trillions of dollars withdrawn from the regional banking system and placed in money market funds have added pressure on the big systemic banks, he said, increasing the strain on the Fed.
“The Fed is not raising [rates]don’t buy it,” Lutnick said. “They don’t raise.”
Although the effect is positive for investors worried about further increases, the raising of the debt ceiling over the next year could accelerate the drain on global liquidity.
“Low rates cause people to take risks on [and] go buy some stocks,” Lutnick said. “Now you have people saying, ‘Hey, maybe I should just put my money in Treasuries. I get 5% don’t take any risk.’ And that’s money coming out of the stock market.”
As money market yields continue to rise, Lutnick said he sees capital continuing to flow out of stocks and into money market funds and Treasury bond ETFs.
“You’re going to see the stock market go sideways, but the bond market is going to keep pulling in money and getting a lot of power,” Lutnick said.
But as investors brace for an influx of Treasuries to enter the market, Tradeweb CEO Billy Hult stressed the importance of finding liquidity in the market to get a sense of how the bond market works. of state.
“The most sophisticated players who live and breathe in my space are geared towards creating ETF technology around liquidity,” Hult said in the same segment. “This market is exceptionally strong.”
Hult explained that the integration of greater transparency, pricing efficiency and technology into fixed income funds has helped accelerate the development of the bond market. In turn, he said, investor interest in bonds and Treasuries will ultimately be expressed through ETFs.
“That’s not going to change,” Hult said. It’s the easiest and most fluid way to express a point of view.”
