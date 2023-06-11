Business
15-20% drop likely with recession, economist warns
- Lauren Goodwin of New York Life Investments predicts difficulties for the US economy.
- In the past 10 recessions, job creation was strong just before the onset of the recession, she said.
- Historically, a median decline in earnings would mean a 15-20% drop in the S&P 500.
Last week, the US economy showed that it is still resilient in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike campaign.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on June 2 that the US labor market added 339,000 jobs in May, more than economists had expected. The March and April figures were also revised upwards.
But make no mistake, says Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. A recession is still heading towards the US economy as interest rates remain high and continue to work their way through the system, she says. Higher interest rates slow consumer demand for things like houses, cars, and goods purchased with a credit card, which, in theory, lowers inflation.
“Friday’s jobs report showed a strong uptick in job creation. That doesn’t change our view of the coming recession,” Goodwin wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. “Remember: this is typical late-cycle behavior. The labor market has historically strengthened leading to recession. ‘jobs dwindling.’
She continued: “Perhaps more accurately: Just because the Fed raised rates quickly doesn’t mean the economy would also more quickly reflect that impact of those interest rate hikes. Historically, the tightening cycle from the Fed takes 18 to 24 months to have an impact on the labor market.”
The graph below, taking data from the last 10 recessions, shows the average number of payrolls in the month before a recession began.
Here is the recent monthly jobs data for your reference. Job creations have been on an upward trend in recent months.
History shows that a recession would mean a tough ride for the stock market, Goodwin said.
She pointed out that the median decline in GDP during recessions since World War II has been 2.5%, while unemployment jumped 3.4% in median and incomes fell nearly 21% in median.
Such an outcome would result in a 15-20% loss for the stock, or worse, Goodwin said.
“Further market volatility could arise at the same time as the recession. For example: even if S&P 500 valuations, as measured by the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, have remained stable, then the median decline of 21% in the earnings per share quoted above would cause the S&P 500 to correct 15-20%,” she said. “The median peak-to-trough correction of the S&P 500 over the last 5 recessions (not including the pandemic) was 27%.”
With the index currently trading around 4,300, a 20% decline would take it back to around 3,425. Earlier this week, it officially re-entered a bull market after rising 20% from its October lows.
Goodwin said unemployment may not start to rise until the fourth quarter of this year, given the lag effect of rate hikes.
what others say
Goodwin’s call is in line with some of Wall Street’s most bearish strategists.
Piper Sandler’s Michael Kantrowitz told Insider in May that he expects stocks to fall another 25% by the end of the year as the economy begins to slow and jobless claims rise. increase.
He pointed out that the year-over-year growth in unemployment insurance claims should soon turn positive, signaling a recession, and that negative earnings growth estimates have turned negative, which is also a signal. reliable from a slowdown.
“I feel like a weatherman who comes out at the end of May and says, ‘December is going to be cold’. And people are walking in front of their house right now and it’s 80 degrees and they’re like, ‘ What the hell are you?,” Kantrowitz said.
Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson is also in the bearish camp, saying an earnings slump will send the S&P 500 down somewhere between 23-30% to 3,000-3,300 before rising to 3,900 before the end of the month. the year.
David Rosenbergthe founder of Rosenberg Research, also said this week that there is a 99% chance of a recession and thinks the S&P 500 will drop 20%.
Most strategists have a much softer outlook, but also think the current rally in stocks up 12.4% year-to-date won’t last. The median S&P 500 price target among leading Wall Street strategists is 4,000, 7% lower than current levels.
The performance of the US economy in the coming months will play an important role in the evolution of equities. The economy has consistently exceeded economists’ expectations with robust job growth.
However, slight cracks are starting to show, with wage growth slowing and unemployment rising to 3.7% from its recent low of 3.4%. Manufacturing activity is also sluggish and lending standards are tightening (see chart below), which is usually a harbinger of a recession.
If Goodwin is correct and recent labor market strength is the economy’s last push before entering a recession, the dominoes of rising unemployment, falling consumer spending and falling incomes could start to fall. This would mean problems for the market.
