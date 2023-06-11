GM and Ford electric vehicles will now be able to use Tesla’s superchargers : NPR

GM and Ford have reached agreements with Tesla to allow their customers to use the company’s EV superchargers for their electric vehicles.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

This week, General Motors CEO Mary Barra made a surprise appearance on Twitter…

MARY BARRA: Hello, Elon. Thanks for joining us.

ELON MUSK: Absolutely.

SIMON: …With, as you can hear, the boss of a rival car manufacturer.

BARRA: And so I’m really excited to announce our collaboration with you and with Tesla. And by the way…

SIMON: It was Mary Barra and Elon Musk who announced that GM vehicles would adopt Tesla’s charging technology. Sounds familiar. That’s because Ford did the same thing a few weeks ago. Camila Domonoske covers cars and energy for NPR, joins us. Camila, thank you so much for being with us.

CAMILA DOMONOSKE, BYLINE: Yes, happy to be here.

SIMON: So what does it mean, two major automakers, GM and Ford, adopting the Tesla system?

DOMONOSKE: Yeah, well, let’s start with what that means for drivers. So if you’re driving a Ford or a GM electric vehicle today, you’ll be able to use Tesla superchargers from next year, which is a big deal because they’re much more reliable than most fast chargers out there. . But more importantly, anyone who buys a Ford or a GM in the years to come — which those companies plan will be a lot of people — will have the kind of charger Tesla uses built into their car. They will therefore be able to use the Superchargers without having an adapter. It will be integrated.

SIMON: Yeah. Why are three great rivals cooperating? I mean, it’s so different than, say, you know, Gillette and Schick – you can’t have the same replacement system, and that’s their business plan.

DOMONOSKE: That’s true. So for Ford and GM, having better chargers available to their customers is a benefit to them. They think they’ll be able to sell more cars because people won’t be as worried about taking road trips because they know they’ll be able to use those Tesla chargers. But the big winner here is Tesla. And, first, they get money from people who use their chargers. It is a source of income that will expand. But, second, I think the most common comparison is Betamax and VHS. For a while, there was this big competition, right?

SIMON: Yeah.

DOMONOSKE: And it wasn’t clear who would win. So in the United States there were these two charging systems, the one that Tesla uses and then the other one called CCS, which was a charging system that other automakers could use. But, you know, it wasn’t as reliable. So now, with this deal with Ford, with GM, a deal with the White House to allow more access, Tesla is really looking to grow – instead of having a walled garden just for Teslas, Tesla chargers for everyone world, which is a big change.

SIMON: So is this good news for the big federal campaign to try to build more chargers?

DOMONOSKE: It’s interesting. All the billions that’s going to build more chargers – they’re actually specifying that they need this other charging system because no one expected Tesla to open up like this. So it will be interesting to see how that plays out, if that changes. But, you know, I’ll just note that there are adapters. It is possible, as you know, to invoice through the systems. It’s doable. There will be many more chargers, whatever the technology, because it’s a huge effort in the fight against climate change, to get more electric vehicles.

SIMON: Camila Domonoske, thank you so much for being with us.

DOMONOSKE: Thank you.

