“Frauds, Scammers, Ponzi Schemes”: Gary Gensler Tackles Critics of Crypto in Combative Speech

By Chris Matthews SEC Chief Defends Agency’s Lawsuit Against Coinbase Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has come under heavy criticism after his agency sued cryptocurrency exchanges Binance Holdings Ltd. and Coinbase Global Inc. for securities law violations, but the regulator remains a firm believer that non-compliance in the crypto industry is widespread and threatens public confidence in U.S. financial markets. The SEC lawsuit against Coinbase (COIN) was seen by crypto boosters as particularly egregious, as the lawsuit does not allege fraud and instead focuses on the company’s failure to register with the SEC as a stock exchange and to submit to the strict supervision of the agency. Gensler said Thursday ahead of the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech conference that these criticisms miss the mark. “Registration is not just about process,” he said. “Failure to register is not just a foot fault in a tennis match. It is essential to provide the investing public and our markets with basic protections.” The SEC Chairman also pushed back against the argument that it is impossible under current rules for crypto intermediaries like Coinbase to successfully register with the agency. Instead, the company may need to consider radically changing its corporate structure so that it operates more like a traditional financial services entity, he said. “Crypto intermediaries may need to separate lines of business, put in place rules that protect against fraud and manipulation, properly segregate customer funds, mitigate conflict, or change their approach to compensation and custody,” he said. “These are the things that protect investors. The fact that they haven’t built their platforms with these things in mind shouldn’t be a free pass to put investors at risk.” Gensler also addressed Binance’s lawsuit, where the agency alleged that the company mixed customer funds and deceptively increased trading volumes through fictitious trades. He said Binance’s example, along with many other crypto scandals, is reminiscent of how traditional financial markets operated before securities laws were passed in the 1930s. “With widespread non-compliance, frankly, it’s no surprise that we’ve seen a lot of issues in these markets,” Gensler said. “We’ve seen this story before. It’s reminiscent of what we had in the 1920s before the federal securities laws were in place: peddlers, fraudsters, swindlers. [and] Ponzi schemes. The public lined up in bankruptcy court.” -Chris Matthews This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswire 06-10-23 1123ET Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

