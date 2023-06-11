US investment in Bangladesh stock market drops 34%





A file photo shows the Dhaka Stock Exchange building at Nikunja in the capital, Dhaka. Investors from the United States of America reduced their investments in the Bangladesh stock market by 33.7% in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to data from Bangladesh Bank. New Age Photo Investors from the United States of America reduced their investments in the Bangladesh stock market by 33.7% in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to data from Bangladesh Bank. The data showed that investments by US citizens in the country’s capital market fell to $697.67 million at the end of 2022 from $1,052.97 million in 2021. The overall foreign investment balance in the country’s capital market plunged to $1,263 million in 2022 from $1,925 million in 2021. Among foreign investors, US-based investors accounted for 55.2% of total foreign capital market investment volume. The United States and other countries repeatedly raising policy rates has made it more attractive for foreign investors to invest in those countries, market experts said. Due to various political developments, a sense of caution may have increased among foreign investors ahead of the upcoming national elections, they said. Recently, investors have faced challenges such as rising inflation, interest rate caps, energy crisis and depleted foreign exchange reserves. Volatility and risk in the market can also tempt foreign investors to put their funds in safe havens, they said. Luxembourg investors were in second place, with $155 million or 12.3%, while British investors were in third place with $139.42 million or 11% of total foreign investment in 2022. Luxembourg and the UK had $289.15 million and $205.92 million respectively in investments in the country’s capital market in 2021. Singapore-based investors invested $103.48 million in 2022, which was slightly lower than $141.59 million in 2021. Other countries had $64.89 million in investments in the country’s stock market in FY22. Investments from Mauritius and the Cayman Islands fell to $9.65 million and $10.76 million respectively in 2022 from $48.57 million and $17.24 million respectively the previous year. Investments from Canada, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates also fell to $43.04 million, $12.6 million and $10.12 million respectively in 2022, from $43.49 million, $17 million and $12.13 million respectively in 2021. However, investments from the British Virgin Islands increased to $30.30 million in 2022 from $14.07 million in 2021. The foreign currency balance of non-resident investors’ taka (NITA) accounts was $63.32 million in 2022, compared to $26.37 million in FY21. In fiscal year 2021-22, foreign investors bought shares worth $139.4 million against their sale of shares worth $334.62 million, making the negative net foreign investment of $195.22 million. In 2021, net foreign investment was negative $293 million, with foreigners buying shares worth $323.5 million against their sale of shares worth $617 .41 million. Net foreign investment has been negative since FY2018 due to financial market volatility, market manipulation, frequent policy changes and exchange rate pressure.

