First social IPO coming soon | Business

Jamaica’s private sector organization, PSOJ, plans to list its charity Project STAR on the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange through an initial public offering that is expected to raise $100 million.

The social shares will be offered at $1 before the end of the month. The prospectus will be available this week.

Project STAR shares will represent charitable donations rather than tradable shares. Thus, investors in the security will not be able to sell on the stock exchange.

“This is an ambitious project and an ambitious fundraising goal. The mechanism is in itself unique,” ​​said Jamaica Stock Exchange Chairman Julian Mair.

“The $100 million is a lot of money. But I am convinced that we will get there. Most brokers have made themselves available and feel comfortable selling to their clients,” he said.

Mair is the co-sponsor and head of public funding for the IPO of the STAR project.

However, unlike a traditional IPO, there is no lead broker or arranger. Instead, the project has received support from the Jamaica Securities Dealers Association and as such many of their members, including JSE stockbrokers, will all act as co-brokers, a said Mair in an interview with the financial gleaner.

DONATIONS

The project is already uploaded to the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange page, revealing a budget target of $250 million. Donations, however, are not yet open.

Proceeds from the $100 million IPO are part of the charity’s $250 million budget for the first year of operation. The other $150 million for the year will come in the form of donations from large corporations or wealthy individuals, Mair said.

In future years, multilateral donors and Jamaicans residing abroad will be encouraged to participate in future funding. Over five years, the project expects to raise $2 billion in total, according to previous reports.

“We don’t want to see this as a donation to charity, but as an investment in human capital,” Mair said. “We want people to take their corporate social responsibility to the next level. We want them to feel and know that they are investing in a better outcome for Jamaica.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a noticeable increase in apathy, social degradation, reduced schooling, increased gang enrollment and rising crime rates. . The STAR project emerged from this realization with a mission to curb the negative trajectory, using science and the best leaders in the field.

“We want all of Jamaica to understand that we can turn the tide,” Mair said, “It is important to support this initiative to reduce the desperation that would have increased during COVID-19,” he added.

The STAR project, which stands for transformation and social renewal, was created by the PSOJ in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Its targeted interventions focus on under-resourced areas of Jamaica.

The STAR project is managed by Saffrey Brown, former chief executive of the Jamaica National Foundation and past president of the Council for Voluntary Social Services. Its operation began in September 2022 with plans to intervene in dozens of under-invested communities, including those in East Kingston, May Pen and Savanna-la-Mar.

“We think it can be transformative,” Mair said.

The success of the project depends less on raw financial data than on social performance indicators.

The project already discloses its social performance on a quarterly basis. But the pending prospectus will indicate the key performance indicators by which investors can judge the success of the project. It will also disclose the ambitions, the scope of the project and the communities planned for the intervention.

“It’s not about financial performance,” Mair said, “The performance we’re targeting is its impact on the lives of the communities we enter and the people who live there.”

The Jamaica Social Stock Exchange is only a few years old.

It is built in two phases: the first involves the Jamaica Social Impact Market, which allows donations to charitable projects; while the second concerns the Jamaica Impact Investment Market, which will allow investing in entities that offer tradable shares on the social market. The second phase requires legislation.

Various projects and ventures, including the Alpha School of Music project and Deaf Can! Coffee, have raised funds since the social exchange launched in 2019.

However, JSE Group Chief Executive Marlene Street Forrest said on Thursday that the PSOJ initiative is breaking new ground as the first social listing to issue social shares to social investors, who will receive a “social share statement”. .

“STAR’s listing is significant because of the scale of the projects, its reach and impact,” said Street Forrest.

“The unique proposition is also that of the type of initial public offering program to raise funding in part for this massive exercise that could have a positive impact on the social ecosystem,” she said.

