Stock market triggers: US Fed policy, IIP, CPI among factors likely to drive Sensex, Nifty this week

Indian indices stabilized almost flat for the second week in a row amid mixed indices. The beginning was subdued, but the purchase of selected heavyweights in the middle tried to change the tone.

On Friday, Sensex closed down 223 points, or 0.35%, at 62,625.63 while the Nifty ended at 18,563.40, down 71 points, or 0.38%.

The domestic market had a positive start to the week, supported by favorable indicators such as stronger than expected PMI figures, sequential growth in auto sales and a solid expansion in bank credit, said Vinod Nair, head of the research at Geojit Financial services.

However, market sentiment weakened as the RBI opted for a cautious approach by refraining from drastically cutting inflation forecasts. The central bank raised concerns about geopolitical uncertainties, the potential impact of El Nino and the rise in the minimum support price while reaffirming its commitment to bringing inflation back to near the 4% target. , did he declare.

Finally, the two benchmarks, Nifty and Sensex, closed almost unchanged at 18,563.40 and 62,625.63 respectively.

Major sector indices saw a mixed trend in which autos, energy and real estate posted decent gains while IT and consumer staples finished lower. Overall, the broader indices managed to outperform for another week and gained between 0.5% and 1.2%,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

What to expect in the coming week?

The week ahead, June 12-16, will be eventful as the outcome of the US Fed’s index policy, which is expected on June 14. In subsequent sessions, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan will also announce their policy. decision. On the macro side, participants will be watching IIP data, CPI inflation and WPI inflation during the week. Apart from these factors, updates on the progress of the monsoon will also remain on their radar.

We recommend maintaining a positive stance until Nifty holds 18,400 and suggest focusing on sectors that show relatively higher strength like autos, consumer staples and real estate and picking selectively among others. On a downside, the 18,100-18,200 area would provide the necessary cushion. We believe the current outperformance could continue across broader indices, so keep adding quality stocks from the mid and small cap space,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Market participants are now eagerly awaiting the release of domestic inflation data for May, which is expected to show a slowdown from the current level of 4.7%.

Global indices will also play an important role in shaping the market trend, with investors closely watching the outcome of the FOMC meeting and US inflation. The start was subdued, but the buying of some middle heavyweights tried to change the tone,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

