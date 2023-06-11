Stock market news: The Fed meets next week. What can investors expect?

A version of this story first appeared in the CNN Business Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber ? You can registerhere. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking on the same link.





Stocks have just had a seemingly good week, but could the Federal Reserve’s June meeting put the brakes on the rally?

The S&P 500 index entered a bull market last week, meaning it was up 20% from its October low. The Nasdaq Composite had its longest streak of weekly gains since November 2019, fueled by mega-cap tech stocks that led the market higher in 2023.

Moreover, investors appeared calmer than they have in years after the US suspended the debt ceiling in time to avoid a default, allowing investors to breathe a sigh of relief. . The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, closed last Thursday at its lowest level since January 2020. CNN’s Fear and Greed Index hit extreme greed on Thursday.

The next test for stock markets will be the Feds meeting on June 13-14. Markets see a roughly 71% chance of a breakout, according to the CME FedWatch Tool on Friday afternoon.

May’s Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index reports, two key inflation prints, are also due on days when the Fed meets. While these readings, particularly the CPI, are generally seen as key indicators of how the data-dependent central bank will shape monetary policy, investors are less concerned about their impact on the Fed’s rate decision this time.

Unless that number is wildly off expectations, I don’t think the Fed is changing its mind on anything, said IG North America managing director JJ Kinahan.

This is because Fed officials have indicated they are likely to skip a hike in June. This is different from a pause, as it suggests the central bank could raise rates as early as July after pausing this month. Futures traders see a 53% chance of a rise in July, although there is also around a 31% chance of a break that month, as of Friday afternoon.

Because the Fed has made its intentions clear, the rate decision itself is unlikely to move markets, says Karim El Nokali, investment strategist at Schroders. He adds that there are still factors that could help push stocks higher next week, such as fresh inflation impressions or more dovish comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the press conference that took place next week. followed the meeting.

But it also means Fed talk hinting at further tightening could dampen the market rally.

If the market took it as it is particularly hawkish, that would certainly be an excuse to see some selling here, El Nokali said.

Additionally, the markets on June 16 are due to a quadruple sorcery, which is when options and index and stock futures expire simultaneously.

This could inject some volatility into the market towards the end of the week, Kinahan said.

As the United States earlier this month avoided breaching the debt ceiling, its close contact with potential economic and financial catastrophe as well as the possibility of a credit rating downgrade resurfaced an eternal question: is there a viable alternative to the ultimate safe asset, US Treasuries?

The short answer, according to most investors, is no.

On June 3, President Joe Biden finally signed into law a bill suspending the US debt limit at $31.4 trillion until January 1, 2025, ending weeks of concern over the fact that the nation could default on its debt.

But the United States could still suffer a credit rating downgrade, even if it avoided losing its ability to make payments on time. Fitch Ratings warned earlier this month that it was keeping the country on watch for a possible downgrade by the end of September.

The loss of Fitch’s coveted AAA rating is unlikely, however, to impact Treasuries’ status as the poster child of safe assets. In fact, Treasuries are so irreplaceable as a safe haven that a credit downgrade could actually trigger a rally, said Benjamin Jeffery, vice president of rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Although seemingly counterintuitive, this is what happened in 2011, when the United States nearly defaulted on its debt and Standard & Poor’s downgraded Americas credit rating.

This is because investors are conditioned to seek safety in times of market turbulence. Treasuries are perceived globally as one of the most risk-free assets in the world, if not the most risk-free, and the fact that the United States nearly defaulted on its debt has hardly changed. that.

In other words, any credit rating move would be more of an annoyance for the United States than an impact for investors, said Patrick Klein, portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Fixed Income.

There are several reasons that underscore the immaculate reputation of Treasuries, including the fact that no other country has such a liquid, large, or highly rated foreign exchange market as the United States.

The US government is issuing something the rest of the world desperately wants, Josh Lipsky, senior director of the Atlantic Councils GeoEconomics Center and former adviser to the International Monetary Fund, wrote in May.

The U.S. government has about $31.9 trillion in total public debt outstanding, according to June 8 data from the Treasury Department.

Although the US government has come close to defaulting on its debt before, it never happened. Moreover, the government is considered a much more stable entity than a corporation, for example, since it can impose taxes and take other measures to ensure that it does not run out of cash. This makes it an ideal debt issuer.

Other safe assets exist but pale in comparison to Treasuries. Gold, for example, is a popular haven for its price stability, even when the rest of the market is experiencing volatility.

But precious metal prices are dependent on factors government debt is not, including a miner-controlled supply. This makes the market too risky to support a financial system in the same way as the US Treasury market, said Olivier dAssier, head of applied research APAC at Qontigo.

Additionally, Treasury bonds are denominated in US dollars, the world’s primary reserve currency, a position unlikely to be supplanted by another form of exchange such as gold, despite the value it holds.

It’s not like we’re all carrying around a bunch of gold bars in our pockets to use at the grocery store, said George Mateyo, chief investment officer at Key Private Bank.

Monday: Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey of consumer expectations.

Tuesday: Consumer Price Index Report for May and NFIB Small Business Optimism Index. The Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting.

Wednesday: Producer price index report for the month of May. Federal Reserve interest rate decision and post-meeting press conference.

THURSDAY: Retail sales for May, mortgage rates and weekly jobless claims.

Friday: Preliminary reading of consumer opinion from the University of Michigan in June.