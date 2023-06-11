Benchmark rebounds – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper





KATHMANDU, JUNE 10 The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index rose 73.27 points or 3.93% during the trading week between June 4 and June 8 to resurface above the 1,900 point threshold. The sensitive index, which measures the performance of Class “A” shares, rose 2.47% to 364.42 points during the reporting period. Meanwhile, the free-floating index which measures the performance of stocks actually traded rose 3.76% or 4.90 points to settle at 135.11 during the week in review. A total of 28.22 million shares were traded during the review week through 188,679 trades which amounted to over Rs 10.28 billion. The weekly turnover increased by more than 14.90% compared to the previous week when 28.98 million shares changed hands through 155,123 transactions totaling Rs 8.95 billion. It can be noted that the weekly turnover exceeded the Rs 10 billion mark after a period of four months. The last time the weekly turnover exceeded Rs 10 billion was during the trading week between February 5-9. Meanwhile, the average daily turnover over the past week was above 2.23 billion and it fell to 2.05 billion rupees this week. The benchmark had opened at 1,866.34 points on Sunday and it rose 53.04 points at the close to resurface above the 1,900-point threshold at 1,919 points. The market lost 17.39 points on Monday to close at 1,901.99 points before jumping 25.67 points on Tuesday to close at 1,927.66 points. On Wednesday, the benchmark gained 4.67 points to 1,932.33 points before rising another 7.28 points to settle at 1,939.61 points for the week. All subgroups landed in the green this week. Trading led the pack of winners, rising 14.72% to 2,450.69 points, followed by non-life insurance, up 14.19% to 10,234.14 points; hotels and tourism increased by 10.98% to 4,139.86 points; hydropower increased by 6.37% to 2,417.38 points; life insurance gained 5.48% to 9,938.66 points; development banks by 4.89% to 3,554.26 points; finance by 4.71% to 1,606.81 points; investment by 4.31% to 67.34 points; microfinance by 4.30% to 3,565.77 points; the others by 2.39% to 1,353.96 points; mutual funds from 1.62% to 13.84 points; manufacturing and processing by 1.55% to 4,850.69 points; and banking by 0.35% to 1,203.56 points. A version of this article appears in the June 11, 2023 printing of The Himalayan Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehimalayantimes.com/business/benchmark-index-rebounds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos