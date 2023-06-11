Business
Warn! The stock market is waving 5 big red flags right now.
It doesn’t have to be the end of the world for investors to exercise a little caution. While many stocks remain well below their all-time highs, many indices are doing quite well. In fact, they are erasing much of the 2022 bear market losses. However, there are some red flags and stock market risks to watch out for.
THE S&P500 is down 10.75% from its all-time high – but officially back in a bull market by certain measures — and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down just 8% from its highs. THE Nasdaq And Russell 2000 are doing a little worse, but overall it’s undeniable that they’re up from the lows.
Identifying a few stock market red flags does not mean going completely bearish and short on everything in sight. This means understanding stock market signals and paying attention to a few warnings. This means protecting capital and considering some defensive measures, such as reducing positions and/or the possibility of raising liquidity in the event of a more significant correction.
Let’s look at some stock market risks.
Wrong width
Most of this year’s stock market gains have come from just a handful of stocks. In fact, almost 90% of the year-to-date gains can be attributed to only seven actions. While this data might be a little dated, there’s no doubt that mega-cap technology steered the ship.
Meta (NASDAQ:META), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and a few others stormed higher up. Meanwhile, many other stocks continue to struggle.
Admittedly, there has been a hint of rotation going on, with selling pressure in technology and strength in small caps and a few select sectors. However, it is too early to know if this rotation has a significant force.
Like Callie Cox writing“By one measure – the S&P 500’s cumulative advance-decline line – the balance between stocks’ rise and fall in May was the worst for a monthly gain in at least the past two decades.”
Is this an outright sell signal? No. However, bad breadth leaves the market vulnerable to the performance of just a few stocks, unless the money continues to swing in other groups – and that increases the risk a bit.
Rising rates and strong US dollar
The link between certain asset classes can be complicated, but these two are relatively straightforward. A strong US dollar puts pressure on the profits of multinational corporations, while higher interest rates hurt companies and stocks.
Higher interest rates decrease lending and liquidity, which is an obvious downside. But more than that, higher rates make other assets (like bonds and CDs) more attractive relative to stocks.
That said, bull markets can co-exist with several headwinds, including higher rates and a higher dollar. A week ago, the US dollar and 10-year Treasury yields hit a multi-month high, with the latter rising more than 18% from the low.
Stocks didn’t seem to care. However, if this trend continues, it is likely to wreak havoc.
Inverted yield curve, weakening economic data
The 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve is closely watched as an indicator of an economic recession. It’s not perfect, but when inverted over longer periods of time – in other words, brief reversals aren’t as accurate – it can help predict economic contraction.
So far, that has not been the case.
The 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve bottomed out in early March, but is still firmly negative. Interestingly, it has been negative for nearly a year now after reversing in early July. It should also be noted that the 3-month/10-year yield curve has been inverted since October.
I wouldn’t say that alone means there will be a recession, but its persistent reversal is remarkable.
While the labor market remains fairly robust, the recent PMI data from June 1, all expectations have failed. Additionally, these readings were all below 50, indicating a contraction. All of the ISM data so far this month has also missed expectations. Finally, recent data on job applications – Who “measures the number of people who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time in the past week” – hits multi-year highs.
To some extent, that’s what the Federal Reserve wants – a slowdown in economic activity to dampen inflation. However, the Fed has also imposed interest rate hikes at a record pace, so it’s hard to say what its lag effect might be.
As of the date of publication, Bret Kenwell had (neither directly nor indirectly) any position in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com publishing guidelines.
