Business
Stock Market Outlook: Ahead of Market: 10 things that will decide D-Street Monday stock
Despite falling in the past two sessions, benchmarks held on to their weekly gains, helped by a 1% rise in three sessions ahead of the RBI policy on Thursday.
Here is how analysts read the pulse of the market:
The domestic market had a positive start to the week, supported by favorable indicators such as stronger than expected PMI figures, sequential growth in auto sales and solid bank credit expansion. These factors have given investors confidence in India’s growth prospects. However, market sentiment weakened as the RBI opted for a cautious approach by refraining from drastically cutting inflation forecasts.
“The central bank raised concerns about geopolitical uncertainties, the potential impact of El Nino and the rise in the minimum support price while reaffirming its commitment to bringing inflation back to near the 4% target. Market participants are now eagerly awaiting the release of inflation data for May, which is expected to show a slowdown from the current level of 4.7%,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. .
Global signals will also play an important role in shaping the market trend, with investors closely watching the outcome of the FOMC meeting and US inflation, he added.
Crucial support for Nifty is visible at 18,389, while the index may face resistance at 18,888 and 19,100 zones. Except for Real Estate and Private Banks, all other sector indices ended in the red, with maximum pain seen in the PSU Banking Index, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equity.
That said, here’s a look at what some key indicators suggest for Monday’s action:
American market
Stocks drifted higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its fourth straight winning week.
The benchmark index edged up 0.1% on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained and the Nasdaq composite rose. Tesla led the market, rising 4.1% after announcing that General Motors’ electric vehicles will be able to use much of the company’s extensive charging network from early next year.
Investors are eagerly awaiting market-shaping events in the weeks ahead, including the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate meeting and inflation updates.
European stocks
European stocks slid on Friday, capping a lackluster week that saw investors sidelined ahead of crucial updates from the US Fed and European Central Bank (ECB), while Croda slid on outlook of lukewarm profits.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.2% and ended the week down 0.5%.
Tech View: Red Candle
The main Nifty index formed a red candle on the daily chart as bearish divergences in the RSI and MACD ensured any upside was met with rejections.
The positive chart pattern like higher highs and lower lows continued in Nifty on the daily timeframe. The current weakness could be in line with the new higher low in the sequence, but the reversal from the higher low needs to be confirmed, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Stocks Showing a Bullish Bias
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator showed bullish trade on the counters of Max Healthcare, KCP Sugar, Sequent Scientific, and Kesoram Industries, among others.
The MACD is known to signal trend reversals in traded securities or indices. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see upward movement and vice versa.
Stocks Signal Weakness Ahead
The MACD showed bearish signs on the counters of CMS Info Systems, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Rama Steel Tubes, among others.
A bearish crossover on the MACD on these counters indicated that they had just begun their downward journey.
Most active stocks by value
Kotak Bank (Rs 2662 crore), HAL (Rs 2161 crore), IEX (Rs 1791 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 1469 crore) and PayTM (Rs 1291 crore) were among the most active stocks on NSE by value. Higher activity on a counter in terms of value can help identify counters with the highest turnover for the day.
Most active stocks by volume
Suzlon Energy (shares traded: 29.38 crores), IEX (shares traded: 14.61 crores), YES Bank (11.44 crores), Vodafone Idea (shares traded: 9.99 crores) and Reliance Power (8.29 crores) crores) are among the most traded stocks in the SNG session.
Stocks showing buying interest
Shares of Greenlam Industries, Ion Exchange, HAL and Delta Corp attracted strong buying interest from market participants as they hit new 52-week highs, signaling bullish sentiment.
Stocks are under selling pressure
Shares of Indian Energy Exchange and Aavas Financiers, among others, hit 52-week lows, signaling bearish sentiment on the meters.
Sentiment meter favors bears
Overall, the breadth of the market favored the bears as 1,679 stocks ended in the green, while 1,862 names ended in losses.
(Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/markets/stocks/news/ahead-of-market-10-things-that-will-decide-stock-action-on-monday/articleshow/100915454.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ranking of the conference’s 11 protected rivalries
- Stock Market Outlook: Ahead of Market: 10 things that will decide D-Street Monday stock
- Compared to Pixel 7, the leap is big
- Imran Khan, ex-PM of Pak, indicted in a case of land fraud
- Trump’s indictment is ‘very, very damning’, says his former attorney general
- India’s stature has grown under PM Modi: Jitendra
- The LA Country Club is part mystery, part myth before the US Open
- Bollywood divas who had a normal birth, from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Three things we learned from the WTC Cricket Final
- How Google Bard Improves Math and Coding: Learn Everything Here
- 5 Secrets of Pest Control |
- A strong earthquake hits northern Japan; No damage was reported