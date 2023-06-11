Stock Market Outlook: Ahead of Market: 10 things that will decide D-Street Monday stock

Indian stocks fell for the second straight session on Friday, led by a broad-based decline amid sustained profit booking after the Reserve Bank of India signaled that tighter monetary conditions may persist. The blue-chip Nifty 50 closed down 0.38% at 18,563.40, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.35% to 62,625.63.

Despite falling in the past two sessions, benchmarks held on to their weekly gains, helped by a 1% rise in three sessions ahead of the RBI policy on Thursday.

Here is how analysts read the pulse of the market:



The domestic market had a positive start to the week, supported by favorable indicators such as stronger than expected PMI figures, sequential growth in auto sales and solid bank credit expansion. These factors have given investors confidence in India’s growth prospects. However, market sentiment weakened as the RBI opted for a cautious approach by refraining from drastically cutting inflation forecasts.

“The central bank raised concerns about geopolitical uncertainties, the potential impact of El Nino and the rise in the minimum support price while reaffirming its commitment to bringing inflation back to near the 4% target. Market participants are now eagerly awaiting the release of inflation data for May, which is expected to show a slowdown from the current level of 4.7%,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. .

Global signals will also play an important role in shaping the market trend, with investors closely watching the outcome of the FOMC meeting and US inflation, he added.

Crucial support for Nifty is visible at 18,389, while the index may face resistance at 18,888 and 19,100 zones. Except for Real Estate and Private Banks, all other sector indices ended in the red, with maximum pain seen in the PSU Banking Index, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equity.

That said, here’s a look at what some key indicators suggest for Monday’s action:

American market

Stocks drifted higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its fourth straight winning week.

The benchmark index edged up 0.1% on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained and the Nasdaq composite rose. Tesla led the market, rising 4.1% after announcing that General Motors’ electric vehicles will be able to use much of the company’s extensive charging network from early next year.

Investors are eagerly awaiting market-shaping events in the weeks ahead, including the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate meeting and inflation updates.

European stocks

European stocks slid on Friday, capping a lackluster week that saw investors sidelined ahead of crucial updates from the US Fed and European Central Bank (ECB), while Croda slid on outlook of lukewarm profits.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.2% and ended the week down 0.5%.

Tech View: Red Candle

The main Nifty index formed a red candle on the daily chart as bearish divergences in the RSI and MACD ensured any upside was met with rejections.

The positive chart pattern like higher highs and lower lows continued in Nifty on the daily timeframe. The current weakness could be in line with the new higher low in the sequence, but the reversal from the higher low needs to be confirmed, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Stocks Showing a Bullish Bias

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator showed bullish trade on the counters of Max Healthcare, KCP Sugar, Sequent Scientific, and Kesoram Industries, among others.

The MACD is known to signal trend reversals in traded securities or indices. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see upward movement and vice versa.

Stocks Signal Weakness Ahead

The MACD showed bearish signs on the counters of CMS Info Systems, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Rama Steel Tubes, among others.

A bearish crossover on the MACD on these counters indicated that they had just begun their downward journey.

Most active stocks by value

Kotak Bank (Rs 2662 crore), HAL (Rs 2161 crore), IEX (Rs 1791 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 1469 crore) and PayTM (Rs 1291 crore) were among the most active stocks on NSE by value. Higher activity on a counter in terms of value can help identify counters with the highest turnover for the day.

Most active stocks by volume

Suzlon Energy (shares traded: 29.38 crores), IEX (shares traded: 14.61 crores), YES Bank (11.44 crores), Vodafone Idea (shares traded: 9.99 crores) and Reliance Power (8.29 crores) crores) are among the most traded stocks in the SNG session.

Stocks showing buying interest

Shares of Greenlam Industries, Ion Exchange, HAL and Delta Corp attracted strong buying interest from market participants as they hit new 52-week highs, signaling bullish sentiment.

Stocks are under selling pressure

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange and Aavas Financiers, among others, hit 52-week lows, signaling bearish sentiment on the meters.

Sentiment meter favors bears

Overall, the breadth of the market favored the bears as 1,679 stocks ended in the green, while 1,862 names ended in losses.

