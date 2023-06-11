Market Outlook: Fed FOMC, FII action among top 10 factors to dictate mood on Dalal Street this week

India’s frontline S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices ended in the red on Friday, although weekly gains came in at 0.16% for the 50-stock index. Amid a host of important domestic and global events expected this week, here’s what’s in store for the stock market.

Nifty fell for the second day on Friday after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day, said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Nifty has formed a downtrend on the weekly charts and a close below 18,508 could cause the downtrend to accelerate, the HDFC Securities analyst warned. In an upward move, 18,726 could act as resistance, he added.

1. US markets

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq moving higher for the seventh straight week. The Nasdaq’s seven-week winning streak was last seen in November 2019, Reuters reported.

While the Dow 30 closed at 33,833.60, up 168.59 points or 0.50%, the S&P 500 finished 26.41 points or 0.62% higher at 4,293.93. The Nasdaq Composite finished at 13,238.50, up 133.63 points or 1.02%.

When Indian markets open on Monday, they will be modeled after US markets close on Friday. They will also track the movements of Singapore-listed SGX Nifty futures, an early indicator for the Nifty50.

2. World Events

Among the major global events scheduled for next week, the US Federal Reserve will announce its June monetary policy following the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Initial jobless claims data, CPI data and the monthly fiscal statement will also be released later this week.

In the UK, data on jobless claims, unemployment, industrial production and manufacturing output will also be announced.

Industrial production data from China will also be reported during the week.

3. Technical factors

It’s been a sluggish time for our flagship indices, but there’s no shortage of real stocks at the broader end of the spectrum, said Sameet Chavan, head of research, technical and derivatives at Angel One.

Nifty has support at 18,500 – 18,450 while the 18,680 – 18,780 levels are hurdles, he said. He expects a global action to provide the much-needed trigger for the Indian market, which will help the stock market at 50 challenge its records.

As individual themes continue to unfold one after another and stocks give fascinating moves in the meantime, traders should ideally focus on this, Chavan advised. He recommended that it is best to stay light on index-specific trades until the moment the range breakout occurs in the indices.

4. Corporate events

Among the main corporate events this week, the general meetings of Rallis India, Aether Industries and Cigniti Technologies are scheduled for June 15 and 16. The Spandana Sphoorty Board of Directors will approve the NTM issue; Titagarh Wagons and Punjab & Sind Bank will review the fundraising proposal; Shriram Pistons & Rings plans to issue bonus shares; Closing of the Axitia takeover, while the record date for the Wipro takeover is June 14; IKIO Lighting’s IPO is June 16th.

5. FII/DII action

FIIs and DIIs will be crucial in the performance of the markets on Monday. On Friday, foreign institutional investors were net buyers and bought Indian shares worth Rs 1,245.51. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers at Rs 308.97 crore.

Inflows into Indian mutual funds fell 50% in May to Rs 3,240.30 crore as investors took money off the table, said Jasani of HDFC Securities. Equity inflows in May were the weakest since November 2022, when the number stood at around Rs 2,500 crore, he informed.

Despite the drop, equity fund inflows have remained in the positive zone for 27 consecutive months now, Jasani added.

6. Crude oil

Benchmark U.S. crude for July delivery fell $1.12 to $70.17 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.17 to $74.79 a barrel. Meanwhile, wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.59 a gallon. Furnace oil in July fell 3 cents to $2.36 a gallon. July natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.25 per 1,000 cubic feet, according to the Associated Press.

June crude oil futures on MCX closed at Rs 5,824 per BBL and fell Rs 79 or 1.34% from Thursday’s closing price.

7. Rupee against Dollar

INR ended at 82.4625 against the US dollar from 82.5625 in the previous session, ending a two-week winning streak and falling 0.19% this week, Reuters reported. The Rupee traded between 82.42 and 82.68 for the week.

The INR will follow US inflation data and Fed policy decisions.

“The rupiah is expected to trade in a range of 82.30-82.70 on Monday as the market awaits the Fed on June 14 and the ECB on June 15,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, treasury official and chief executive of Finrex. Treasury Advisors LLP.

8. Gold

MCX Gold futures finished at Rs 59,840 for 10 grams on Friday and were down Rs 51 or 0.09% from Thursday’s closing price, while July Silver futures closed at Rs 73,825 per kg, up Rs 155 or 0.21%. The fall was due to profit booking in the yellow metal ahead of the Fed’s FOMC meeting.

Comex gold ended at $1,975.70 per troy ounce, down $2.90 or 0.15%, while silver was up $0.047 per troy ounce or 0.190% at $24.395. Friday.

“We expect gold to test Rs 60,500 for 10 grams on MCX, while silver to test Rs 75,000. If the level of Rs 75,000 is breached, the next higher level for Silver futures will be Rs 76,500,” Anuj Gupta, Vice President (VP), Commodities and Currency Research at IIFL Securities, ET Markets said.

As for Comex, it could test $1,980-$1,990 very soon, and if it can hold above $1,990, then the yellow metal could test $2,000 levels again, Gupta said. .

9. Bond Yields

Yields on Indian government bonds ended higher on Friday after the debt auction added to supply, while the benchmark yield recorded its biggest weekly jump after monetary policy guidance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on inflation hurt sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield of 7.26% 2033 ended at 7.0356%, the highest since May 10 and after closing at 7.0224% in the previous session. It rose five basis points this week, the biggest such move since the week ended Feb. 10.

“Most of the positives are already priced in terms of duration. The unusual reduction in demand and increased supply in the coming months will keep yields in a narrow range,” said VRC Reddy, head of the treasury of Karur Vysya Bank.

He said he does not expect the RBI to cut rates anytime soon due to resilient growth and moderating inflation.

10) India Macros

CPI and industrial production data will be released on June 12. Data on wholesale price inflation and the trade balance will also be released later this week.

(Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)