Stocks Rise to Bull Market as Tech Gains | Global Affairs

The S&P 500 pushed deeper into bull market territory on Friday as tech stocks continued to climb amid bets that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its bullish cycle.
The benchmark rose 0.1% as tech and megacap stocks generated another session of gains, with Tesla up 4.1% after General Motors announced it was joining Tesla’s charging network. the company. Netflix rose 2.6% on a report that it added US subscribers after cracking down on password sharing. And Adobe gained another 3.4% amid the AI stock frenzy.
The S&P 500 is now past a 20% gain from an October low, a common marker of a bull market, following a rise in tech stocks. However, analysts warned that the rally could stall ahead of Fed and European Central Bank interest rate decisions next week. Unexpected hikes by two central banks this week have sparked speculation that policymakers may have to keep rates higher for longer. Meanwhile, US data pointing to a cooling labor market supported the consensus view that the Fed is likely to take a break.
“We’ve gotten a little uncomfortable with tech trading,” Stuart Kaiser, head of US equity trading strategy at Citigroup, told Bloomberg TV. “There is a scarcity of growth in the market, and the market is willing to pay a premium for this scarcity of growth.” But the debate for investors is what can turn the market rally “into something that’s maybe a bit more durable and sustainable on the upside.”
Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, also cautioned against assuming that the recent rally in equities can gain momentum.
“While many investors believe that reaching this milestone puts markets in bullish territory, it remains possible that we could see a bear market rally – a period of strong gains that occurs in the midst of a bear market,” she said. “Until markets reach a new all-time high, it is impossible to know if the bear market bottom – the ultimate bottom of the market cycle – is behind us.”
Elsewhere, Treasury yields rose after disappointing Canadian jobs data. The country’s economy ended its eight-month streak of job gains with minor job losses in May, signaling weakness in the labor market.
Currently, swap traders are pricing about a third chance of a Fed hike next week, and almost a 90% chance of a hike in July after an unexpected rate hike by central banks in Canada and the United States. Australia this week.
In Europe, shares fell slightly after a pessimistic outlook for Croda International weighed on chemical stocks.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 capped a ninth week of gains, up 2.4%, for its longest streak in more than five years.
And in currencies, the Turkish lira extended its decline to an all-time low against the dollar, taking its weekly decline to 10%. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has completed key appointments to the economic team, which is expected to turn to more conventional policies.
Shares
- The S&P 500 was up 0.1% at 4:02 p.m. New York time.
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%.
- The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%.
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.
- The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0746.
- The British pound rose 0.2% to hit $1.2581.
- The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 139.42 to the dollar.
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $26,421.5.
- Ether fell 1.2% to $1,830.94.
Obligations
- The yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose two basis points to 3.74%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 2.38%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.24%.
Goods
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $70.32 a barrel.
- Gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,975.20 an ounce.
This story was produced with assistance from Bloomberg Automation.Bloomberg’s Namitha Jagadeesh, David Watkins, Rob Verdonck, Richard Henderson, Michael Msika and Lynn Thomasson contributed to this report.