As the SEC sues Binance and Coinbase, watch out for three red flags before investing in crypto

By Andrew Keshner

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over crypto exchange regulation and has put pressure on cryptocurrency prices

Last year, Bitcoin fell from its 2021 perch – and 2022 ended with the implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

This week, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued two other major exchanges, Binance and Coinbase. Although the lawsuits contain different allegations, both argue that the companies operated unregistered stock exchanges.

The SEC has accused Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange and founder Changpeng Zhao, of mishandling client funds and illegally serving US investors. The SEC also accused Coinbase, the only publicly traded crypto exchange, of illegally operating an unregistered securities exchange.

They both denied the charges.

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the regulation of crypto exchanges and has contributed to lower cryptocurrency prices. Will this deter retail investors and scare off potential crypto investors?

“The future of crypto-asset regulation in the United States is not entirely predictable,” said Yuliya Guseva, a law professor at Rutgers University and head of the school’s blockchain and fintech program.

Law professor cites three red flags

1. The SEC also alleges that Ripple Labs Inc., a San Francisco-based cryptocurrency payments company, sold unregistered securities with its native coin, XRP. In April, Ripple denied SEC allegations that XRP was traded and used as a digital currency. Analysts are closely monitoring the outcome of this case and awaiting an answer to the question of what and when digital assets are considered securities.

Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, meanwhile responded to the SEC’s allegations with the following statement: “Even if true, it only shows that unelected SEC bureaucrats believe they have the power to unchecked to issue decrees behind blind closed doors under penalty of punishment to those who do not blindly obey. We have gone from regulation by enforcement to the grossest hubris.”

2. As lawmakers introduce more and more bills, some analysts wonder if Congress can cook up some kind of statutory reform for crypto markets. The prospect of that happening is “highly unlikely,” Guseva said. The SEC’s Enforcement Division “has covered an ever-growing portion of the crypto industry,” she noted.

3. Binance and Coinbase business results are also critically important.

Binance, Coinbase and Ripple are fighting back

Binance said in a blog post this week, “The real intention of the SEC seems to be to grab headlines instead.” The crypto exchange added, “All user assets on Binance and Binance-affiliated platforms, including Binance.US, are safe and secure, and we will vigorously defend against any claims to the contrary.”

The SEC is asking a judge to grant a temporary restraining order that would freeze assets linked to Binance.US. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Tuesday in Washington DC District Court, according to the court filing in the case.

Paul Grewal, chief legal officer and general counsel at Coinbase, said this week that “the SEC’s reliance on an enforcement-only approach in the absence of clear rules for the digital asset industry is hurting the economic competitiveness of the coinbase. America, and companies like Coinbase that have a demonstrated commitment to compliance.”

Legislation, instead of litigation, is the solution, he said. “In the meantime, we will continue to operate our business as usual,” Grewal added.

Rutgers law professor Guseva said the outcome of the Ripple case was also crucial. “There is a progression of SEC enforcement action,” she said. “The SEC started with the primary markets, namely the unregistered markets [initial coin offerings].”

“Ripple is one of the last cases of this generation,” Guseva added. “The main question in these cases is whether the crypto assets are securities. The outcome of the Ripple litigation will therefore be a major win or loss for the SEC.”

What does the SEC want to happen?

SEC lawyers want to recoup alleged “ill-gotten gains” from Binance and Coinbase, according to court documents.

But the government isn’t after users’ money and assets, said Oleg Elkhunovich, partner at Susman Godfrey. “Restitution is a remedy that applies to improperly obtained gains. They would not be user assets. User assets should be kept separate,” he said.

The SEC complaint alleges that Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance known as “CZ”, controlled client assets and mixed them with personal and company assets.

The SEC is also pushing for the court to appoint a receiver, usually an attorney or third party, who would take control of the company. If the court agrees, the extent of that review will depend on the judge’s order, Elkhunovich said.

For Binance and Coinbase, however, the restitution attempt is serious, Guseva said. “This is a massive remedy that can destroy businesses.”

FTX is in bankruptcy proceedings and while its co-founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. Bankman-Fried faces charges of fraud and conspiracy. The trial is due to begin in October.

What do these lawsuits mean for crypto?

The lawsuits do not pose “existential risks” to crypto prices, some analysts say. For example, Bitcoin prices initially fell after Binance’s lawsuit news, but the price largely bounced back to where it was.

Bitcoin was above $26,300 and Ethereum was above $1,800 on Thursday morning. Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded funds fell lower for the week

The SEC’s actions have sowed “even more doubt” from people considering cryptocurrency as a potential investment, said Shabana Nathoo, director of Navigo Wealth Management in Southlake, Texas.

When customers asked about crypto investments, “I always cautioned that this is an innovative new idea and I wouldn’t put more than you can afford to lose. ” Nathoo’s golden rule: it must be less than 1% of their net worth.

Coinbase (COIN) shares are down 15% in the last five trading days, but are up more than 52% year-to-date. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1.7% and the S&P 500 is up more than 11% year-to-date.

Who exactly invests in cryptocurrency?

The sharp drop in cryptocurrencies in 2022 may have spooked some, but crypto is not a fringe investment, especially for young investors.

Slightly more than half of people aged 18 to 25 who have invested said they are primarily invested in cryptocurrencies, according to a recent study by the FINRA Investor Education Foundation and the CFA Institute.

By comparison, 41% of these Gen Z investors reported owning individual stocks and 35% reported owning mutual funds.

A different poll also shows the presence of crypto. According to Morning Consult, around 22% of people reported owning some form of cryptocurrency in April. That’s up from 19% in January.

Following the Coinbase lawsuit, Brian Armstrong, CEO and co-founder of the exchange, made the same point about the risks of cryptocurrency.

“I always tell people the same thing: don’t invest money that you don’t want to lose,” he said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday. “It’s a new technology area. It’s one of the most important technology areas in the world. But don’t speculate with assets you don’t want to lose.”

-Andrew Keshner

This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswire

06-11-23 1152ET

Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.