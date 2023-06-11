Business
Stock market outlook | V. G. Cabuag
Last week
Stock prices were slightly lower as trading was sluggish despite the slowdown in inflation in May.
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange fell 4.86 points to close at 6,507.15.
Trading volume fell to just an average of 3.73 billion pesos, below the average for the year at 5.5 billion pesos.
Foreign investors, who accounted for 45% of transactions, were net sellers at P468.21 million.
All other sub-indexes ended mixed. The overall All Shares index rose 1.31 points to close at 3,476.18 points, the Financials index rose 10.32 to 1,846.41, the Industrial index gained 57.93 to 9,266 .33, the Holding Firms index fell from 7.76 to 6,475.24, the Property index fell from 23.36 to 2,626.98, the Services index fell from 8.78 to 1 541.76 and the mining and oil index rose from 71.87 to 10,111.01.
For the week, losers edged out gainers by 110 to 105 and 31 stocks were unchanged.
The main winners were City and Land Developers Inc., Dizon Copper-Silver Mines Inc., APC Group Inc., National Reinsurance Corporation of the Philippines, Boulevard Holdings Inc., Philippine Bank of Communications and Suntrust Resort Holdings Inc.
The main losers were Makati Finance Corp., Philippine Racing Club Inc., Paxys Inc., PTFC Redevelopment Corp., Atok-Big Wedge Co. Inc., Anchor Land Holdings Inc. and Arthaland Corp.
This week
Stock prices may rise this week, but trading may still be stuck in the narrow band. Some analysts, however, said it could be the prelude to a potential breakthrough.
It will be a 4-day trading week as Monday is a public holiday on the occasion of the Philippine Independence Day.
We remain of the view that (market) direction should generally favor the upside given improving macro data and forward valuations have come down to earth and are now more realistic, broker 2TradeAsia said.
Juan Paolo Colet, managing director of China Bank Capital Corp., said market developments this week will be driven primarily by economic developments in the United States, particularly May inflation data and the decision of the Federal Reserve on key rates.
Many analysts expect a pause in US rate hikes this month, but it is the Fed’s interest rate outlook that will be most watched. Any hawkishness will weigh on our market, so traders are hoping for a dovish tone.
On the home front, investors will pay attention to the personal data of Filipino workers’ remittances overseas for April. Given the significant contribution of these flows to the Philippine economy, a slowdown will weigh on market sentiment.
Barring any significant surprises, the market is likely to stay around 6400-6600.
Stock picks
Maybank Securities has assigned a buy rating to shares of Puregold Price Club Inc., as its first-quarter revenue of 2.4 billion pesos was in line with brokers’ forecasts.
Although revenues were slightly below our expectations, at 23% of our 2023 forecast, this was offset by a better than expected GPM (gross processing margin) of 19.2% against our estimate of 18.6% , did he declare.
This lowers our target price by 2% to P47. Keep buying due to PGOLD’s steady earnings growth, stable expansion plan and large retail market share.
Puregold shares closed last week at P30.50 each.
Meanwhile, it also maintained its buy rating on DMCI Holdings Inc. despite its first-quarter earnings down 32% due to lower coal sales by its Semirara Mining and Power Corp. unit, and double-digit decline in residential and construction revenues. .
While this was in line with consensus estimates, it was ahead of our 2023 forecast.
He raised his target price on the stock by 3% to P12 to accommodate his higher earnings forecast.
He maintained the company’s buy rating, but he still prefers Semirara Mining, which he gave a target price of P39, as its upside margin from its price-driven power generation business at cash should provide more catalysts for the stock, compared to its parent company DMCI.
DMCI stock closed at P9.71 each on Friday and Semirara Mining at P28.25.
|
Sources
2/ https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/06/12/stock-market-outlook-60/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kate Middleton wears flippy miniskirt to dance with Prince Louis’ godfather
- Stock market outlook | V. G. Cabuag
- How to turn off sync on Google in 2023 [Disable Online Syncing]
- Japan: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Hokkaido region at around 18:54 on June 11
- Xiomara Castro and Xi Jinping will meet in the next few hours
- What does Donald Trump’s indictment mean for democracy? | donald trump
- Prime Minister Shehbaz wants a strong bond between Pakistan and Turkey
- Is Now the Right Time to Buy a Home? What experts are saying about current UK house prices and what could happen next
- Inside Hollywood and Lost Bully Culture
- UK needs to seize AI opportunity to remain tech hub, Sunak says
- New Trump ad claims attack by “rabid wolves” as prosecutors mull possible indictment
- Prime Minister Modi will come to power with a wider mandate in 2024: Annamalai