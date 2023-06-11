Stock market outlook | V. G. Cabuag

Last week

Stock prices were slightly lower as trading was sluggish despite the slowdown in inflation in May.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange fell 4.86 points to close at 6,507.15.

Trading volume fell to just an average of 3.73 billion pesos, below the average for the year at 5.5 billion pesos.

Foreign investors, who accounted for 45% of transactions, were net sellers at P468.21 million.

All other sub-indexes ended mixed. The overall All Shares index rose 1.31 points to close at 3,476.18 points, the Financials index rose 10.32 to 1,846.41, the Industrial index gained 57.93 to 9,266 .33, the Holding Firms index fell from 7.76 to 6,475.24, the Property index fell from 23.36 to 2,626.98, the Services index fell from 8.78 to 1 541.76 and the mining and oil index rose from 71.87 to 10,111.01.

For the week, losers edged out gainers by 110 to 105 and 31 stocks were unchanged.

The main winners were City and Land Developers Inc., Dizon Copper-Silver Mines Inc., APC Group Inc., National Reinsurance Corporation of the Philippines, Boulevard Holdings Inc., Philippine Bank of Communications and Suntrust Resort Holdings Inc.

The main losers were Makati Finance Corp., Philippine Racing Club Inc., Paxys Inc., PTFC Redevelopment Corp., Atok-Big Wedge Co. Inc., Anchor Land Holdings Inc. and Arthaland Corp.

This week

Stock prices may rise this week, but trading may still be stuck in the narrow band. Some analysts, however, said it could be the prelude to a potential breakthrough.

It will be a 4-day trading week as Monday is a public holiday on the occasion of the Philippine Independence Day.

We remain of the view that (market) direction should generally favor the upside given improving macro data and forward valuations have come down to earth and are now more realistic, broker 2TradeAsia said.

Juan Paolo Colet, managing director of China Bank Capital Corp., said market developments this week will be driven primarily by economic developments in the United States, particularly May inflation data and the decision of the Federal Reserve on key rates.

Many analysts expect a pause in US rate hikes this month, but it is the Fed’s interest rate outlook that will be most watched. Any hawkishness will weigh on our market, so traders are hoping for a dovish tone.

On the home front, investors will pay attention to the personal data of Filipino workers’ remittances overseas for April. Given the significant contribution of these flows to the Philippine economy, a slowdown will weigh on market sentiment.

Barring any significant surprises, the market is likely to stay around 6400-6600.

Stock picks

Maybank Securities has assigned a buy rating to shares of Puregold Price Club Inc., as its first-quarter revenue of 2.4 billion pesos was in line with brokers’ forecasts.

Although revenues were slightly below our expectations, at 23% of our 2023 forecast, this was offset by a better than expected GPM (gross processing margin) of 19.2% against our estimate of 18.6% , did he declare.

This lowers our target price by 2% to P47. Keep buying due to PGOLD’s steady earnings growth, stable expansion plan and large retail market share.

Puregold shares closed last week at P30.50 each.

Meanwhile, it also maintained its buy rating on DMCI Holdings Inc. despite its first-quarter earnings down 32% due to lower coal sales by its Semirara Mining and Power Corp. unit, and double-digit decline in residential and construction revenues. .

While this was in line with consensus estimates, it was ahead of our 2023 forecast.

He raised his target price on the stock by 3% to P12 to accommodate his higher earnings forecast.

He maintained the company’s buy rating, but he still prefers Semirara Mining, which he gave a target price of P39, as its upside margin from its price-driven power generation business at cash should provide more catalysts for the stock, compared to its parent company DMCI.

DMCI stock closed at P9.71 each on Friday and Semirara Mining at P28.25.