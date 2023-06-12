Tel Aviv Stock Exchange completes proof of concept for Eden project





The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is taking another impressive step by revolutionizing its services using blockchain technology following thestruckan ERC-1155 security token for the settlement of digital government bonds. The security token, a digital representation of the Israeli shekel, follows the successful completion of a proof-of-concept (PoC) phase to bring tokenization to the exchange. Dubbed Project Eden, the ambitious plan aims to leverage blockchain and smart contracts to drive efficiency and transparency in the marketplace. To commemorate the end of the PoC, TASE hosted a live event with major local and international commercial banks in attendance to showcase tokenization use cases. Financial institutions present include Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank Leumi, Bank Mizrahi and Hapoalim. Working with the Department of Finance, TASE demonstrated that major securities dealers could use “fictitious funds” to facilitate the settlement of security tokens. The project used the TASE Bond Management smart contract to function as an intermediary, validating tokens, avoiding inconsistencies and ensuring the accuracy of transactions. “The Eden project is very important for the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange,” said Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE. “At TASE, we have tremendous technology talent and leadership in market structure. We believe that capital market information will be completely different in a few years, and it is our job to lead the revolution. Blockchain infrastructure provider Fireblocks has revealed that the settlement process between security tokens and payment tokens has been achieved through TASE’s proprietary “atomic settlement”. Building on the ledgers compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), the Eden project is widely believed to be compatible with various blockchain solutions. Along with a handful of commercial banks, the project has gained technical support from private blockchain technology companies like Fireblocks, Blockfold, and VMWare. With the project set to undergo further experiments, stakeholders are convinced of the transparent issuance and trading of treasury bills using blockchain tokenization. Blockchain settlements are the rave of the moment Several banking regulators around the world are rushing to develop blockchain-based settlements in the form of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Bank of England have teamed up to explore the viability of integrating blockchain into the country’s real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system. The 44-page report showed promise, with participating banks recording the purchase of residential apartments through a synchronization network, reducing time, cost and risk. Commercial banks are also exploring the use of blockchain to improve interbank transactions, experimenting with depository tokens, stablecoins, and a shared settlement system. To learn more about central bank digital currencies and some of the design decisions to consider when creating and launching them, readnChains CBDC playbook. CoinGeek Conversations with Paul Rajchgod: For Ayre Ventures, Closing a Business Deal Is Just the Beginning width=”562″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”> New to Bitcoin? Discover CoinGeekbitcoin for beginnerssection, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about the Bitcoinas originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and the blockchain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coingeek.com/tel-aviv-stock-exchange-completes-project-eden-proof-of-concept/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos