Business
Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 100, Nifty Surpasses 18,600; Shipping Corp gains 4%, Divis Labs drops 2%
!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates
Shares of Jonjua Air Private rose 10% in Monday trading after it announced the company had submitted an application for a non-scheduled operator license to the Civil Aviation Ministry. Jonjua Air Private Limited has registered and is eligible to bid under UDAN 5.1.
Price as of June 12, 2023 09:38Click on company names for their live prices.
Market view | Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
An important feature of the current market trend is the outperformance of mid and small cap indices which have risen 17% and 20% over the past 2 months. For individual investors, chasing mid and small caps can be a risky game. Therefore, the best way for retail investors to play on this trend is through SIPs in these categories.
Nifty has the potential to reach record highs. Autos emerged as the best turnaround story this year. Apart from financials, capital goods, construction and telecoms are booming. New era digital businesses, which have implemented a smart turnaround, should remain resilient.
Finance Ministry officials will meet with Moody’s on June 16
Indian finance ministry officials will meet with credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on June 16 and propose a sovereign rating upgrade, two government sources told Reuters. The meeting will see the participation of all government departments managing the economy, the first source said.
FOREX WATCH | The rupiah opens nearly flat at 82.4400 to the US dollar; previous close at 82.4625
Morning trade top movers
Price as of June 12, 2023 09:24Click on company names for their live prices.
BLOCK CASE | Blocking of 11% of the capital of Go Fashion; shares fall 5%
Price as of June 12, 2023 09:20Click on company names for their live prices.
Opening bell: Sensex exceeds 100 points, Nifty exceeds 18,600 points; Shipping Corp gains 4%, Divis Labs drops 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 30 points; Clever above 18,595
Early optimism could be seen in local equities thanks to strong gains in SGX Nifty after US markets closed higher on Friday. Sentiments, however, continue to be shaken after a surprise interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada as investors feared the Federal Reserve might also remain hawkish at this week’s FOMC meeting. On the other hand, domestic investors would be watching closely the CPI inflation figures for May and the industrial production figures for April which are expected to be announced later today, which would signify the health of our economy after having recorded high numbers last month. Technically speaking, downside risk for Nifty is seen at 18463, while risk appetite remains more intact in Nifty’s Bank Index which is aiming to break above its record high of 44499.
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Live market updates: Asian equities hit 1-month high ahead of central bank meetings
Asian stocks got a tentative start on Monday as investors braced for central bank meetings in Europe, Japan and the United States this week, as well as US inflation data that will likely influence the policy trajectory. Federal Reserve currency. fell 0.17% to 519.96, after hitting an over-month high of 521.94 earlier in the session.
Live Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Positive Start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 76 points, or 0.41%, at 18,686, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty forms decisive support at 18389
The main Nifty index formed a red candle on the daily chart as bearish divergences in the RSI and MACD ensured any upside was met with rejections.
Live market updates: Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains
Shares in Tokyo opened higher on Monday, extending U.S. gains as investors awaited crucial interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and other central banks. the index added 0.33%, or 7.30 points, to 2,231.62.
US stocks end slightly higher as Tesla recovers
The S&P 500 closed higher on Friday, but off session highs, as a rally in Tesla failed to galvanize the broader market on the eve of the Federal Reserve policy meeting and data on the inflation next week.
The rupee gains 4 paise against the US dollar
The rupiah rose 4 paises to close at 82.47 against the US dollar on Friday amid weakness in domestic equities.
Live market updates: Oil drops slightly ahead of Fed meeting
Oil prices edged lower on Monday ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting as investors try to gauge the central bank’s appetite for further rate hikes, while worries about fuel demand growth in China and the increased supply of Russian crude weighed on the market. Brent crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.50 a barrel at 0058 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $69.93 a barrel, down 24 cents, or 0.3%.
Sensex, nice on Friday
BSE’s 30-stock benchmark Sensex finished 223 points or 0.35% lower to settle at 60,625. The broader NSE Nifty was down 71 points or 0.38% to end at 18 563.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/live-blog/bse-sensex-today-live-nifty-stock-market-updates-12-june-2023/liveblog/100924486.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US tells UNESCO it wants to join UNESCO (report)
- J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell are the first non-binary actors to win Tonys
- Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 100, Nifty Surpasses 18,600; Shipping Corp gains 4%, Divis Labs drops 2%
- Goldpac has proven its superior design and innovation capabilities, winning three 2023 ICMA lan Awards.
- Imran has the mind of Hitler, a body of a chameleon: Marriyum
- It is incumbent on government officials to strengthen people’s faith, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- President Joko Widodo Appreciates Princess Ariani and Appears Gorgeous at America’s Got Talent 2023
- Rashmika Mandanna and Maitreyi Ramakrishnans sweet twitter chat can’t miss
- Arson-damaged Covington Walmart will reopen on a limited basis on Monday
- Select 2023 Tony Awards Winners List | Entertainment
- ET Sustainability Forum: A Carrot and Stick Policy for a Faster Green Transition
- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces new electoral headache after Boris Johnson resigns