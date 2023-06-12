How to Become an Investor and Get Started in the Stock Market

If you want to put money into the stock market, it could be as simple as downloading the Robinhood trading and investing app and pouring money into “meme stocks” like AMC or GameStop.

But a little planning can mean the difference between treating stocks like a slot machine and building a portfolio to achieve financial goals.

Before opening a brokerage account, studying investment strategies, and tracking price-earnings ratios, new investors should first know themselves and the answer to that all-important question: What is your risk tolerance? ?

“I couldn’t give general advice. Everyone’s risk tolerance is different,” said Chris Kruse, financial planner at Edward Jones. “How to start? It starts with the individual and the uniqueness of their situation. »

Individual or retail investing — taking an active role in portfolio decisions instead of contributing passively to a 401(k) or other managed retirement plan — has had a big moment during the pandemic. Locked-in people looking for new ways to spend money otherwise reserved for unexpectedly interrupted expenses like gas or student loans have turned to Reddit’s (dubious) advice on what actions might be paramount. to get rich quick.

According to a study by FINRA, the self-regulatory agency for securities brokers. “New investors were also more likely to be racially or ethnically diverse.”

If you’re just deciding to put money into securities for a long-term investment – and you’ve never used the term securities before – here’s a guide for you:

REALIZE YOUR POTENTIAL

There really is no minimum commitment necessary to make the investment “worth it”. If you have a long-term financial goal, investing is a way to achieve it by setting aside a little money at a time.

Minneapolis-based Thrivent says $50 invested each month can turn into $7,750 over 10 years or $20,373 over 20 years, and that’s a low estimate based on actual historical stock market growth.

“It’s a common myth that it takes a few thousand dollars to start investing. In fact, it works in your favor to start investing early – even with as little as $50 a month – rather than waiting until later. ‘have a few thousand dollars saved up,” Thrivent advises individual investors. “Keep in mind that achieving this [growth in your investment] however, will depend on the performance of the funds you select for your investment and that you are investing for the long term.”

SETTING THE BASICS

Owning a stock is having a stake in a company, the value of which changes depending on the financial performance of the company and other factors.

Owning a bond is owning a debt that a company or government promises to pay at a fixed rate for a certain period of time.

Investing in a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund (ETF) means putting money into a pool with other investors used to buy a diverse range of stocks.

There are many other financial instruments and types of orders to place on the stock exchange, such as options and short positions, but these are the main securities that make up the stock market on a daily basis.

Individual investors need a brokerage account to buy and sell securities on the stock exchange. For those looking for little or no advice – and little or no additional cost – this could be a website like E-Trade or an app like Robinhood. For investors who want help with their investment decisions or want to leave the whole process to a professional – which could incur fees of hundreds or thousands of dollars a year depending on the amount of money under management – a A full-service brokerage or financial advisor is a better option.

The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) encourages long-term investing, choosing stocks or funds for long-term returns rather than short-term gains.

“Nuanced investing, which is most likely to produce strong long-term results, requires understanding your risk tolerance and building a portfolio that aligns with a corresponding asset allocation,” the group states.

A portfolio could have a range of stock types, including well-established companies with predictable earnings known as blue chips; stocks that pay dividends; expensive stocks that outperform the overall market and “cyclical” stocks that follow the ups and downs of the economy, according to the AAII.

And a portfolio should include bonds as a way to balance potential losses from stocks, according to the organization. The stock-to-bond ratio is called asset allocation, and the AAII says that “how you allocate your portfolio between these two categories will by far have the greatest impact on your performance of any investment decision you make.” . More bonds means less risk but less reward. The reverse is true for a portfolio composed almost entirely of stocks.

Those who want to become day traders are probably more interested in speculative stocks, which are usually low-priced and highly volatile, meaning prices swing much higher and lower than usual in the market. Speculation can also involve buying a larger stake in a company in the belief that it will outperform the market or similar stocks in a relatively short time.

“While we believe in long-term investing, telling people never to speculate is like telling people never to eat dessert,” wrote AAII Journal editor Charles Rotblut. may. “If you deviate a bit from a long-term approach, do it in a controlled way.”

ASSESS THE RISKS

Risk tolerance is a measure of a person’s ability to psychologically handle the ups and downs of investing and weather stormy market conditions without making rash and reactionary decisions.

Because there will be downs.

Risk tolerance means “the volatility of portfolio returns that you can withstand while still achieving your goals,” says the AAII. Translation: How much of your money can you see disappearing during a down day, month or year in the stock market? Can you believe that in the long run, money will likely come back and continue to grow as it always has in the stock market?

Kruse, Edward Jones’ financial planner, said that as a general rule, if money is needed in the next three to nine months, you shouldn’t put it in a relatively risky investment.

“For more distant goals, you can take risks with this money,” he said. But it always comes down to the type of individual investor. Someone who enjoys the risk/reward of day trading is different from someone who is about to retire or has just entered the workforce.

How aggressive or conservative a wallet is depends on a person’s goals and how long they plan to hold the invested money before cashing it out. For example, those approaching retirement are generally encouraged to invest more money in bonds, a conservative approach that will reduce risk.

Those at the start of their careers are more likely to want a larger share of equities in their portfolio to maximize potential long-term gains, as a few down years may not matter compared to overall gains in the future. course for more than 20 years.

For every situation, buying stocks and bonds is not a matter of “set it and forget it,” experts say. It’s “set and watch,” Kruse said.

“No matter what level, at least check the market with someone. Even the best of us need extra eyes to be sure,” he said.

Some experts suggest setting limits in advance on how much you are willing to lose on a particular investment before selling it. Investors can use the same strategy to withdraw money when a stock hits a certain level.

E-Trade says investors shouldn’t just hold onto a stock in the interest of long-term growth at all costs.

“Try to stick to a regular schedule to review and rebalance your portfolio. This can keep you from checking in too often and getting carried away with the emotions of the moment,” the brokerage suggests. “In sum, it’s about finding a balance. Don’t close your eyes to your investments, but at the same time, try not to react emotionally every time they go up or down.”

ALLOCATION OF RESOURCES

Robinhood, the app that ushered in a new generation in retail investing, recommends setting goals, paying off high-interest debt and creating an emergency fund before users start investing .

“Why try to pay off high-interest debt before investing? Well, because it’s very rare (read: virtually impossible) to find an investment that can outpace the rate at which your debt is growing,” explains the company.

E-Trade also offers a range of handy resources for beginners and pre-built portfolios to take the guesswork out of those early decisions.

“As investors today, we are incredibly fortunate. We have access to more market and investment information than at any other time in history,” says the Morgan Stanley-owned brokerage. .

Many newbie investors are drawn to mutual funds, which are pooled investments that offer pre-selected stocks and strategies tailored to different situations.

The AAII and FINRA also have educational resources for individual investors, ranging from the basics of investing to choosing a strategy that’s right for a person’s financial goals, whether it’s retirement, a trip, money for the children to inherit or just to splash around.

But as Robinhood reminds users: “Please keep in mind that diversification, asset allocation and research do not prevent you from losing money.”

No risk, no reward.