Bulls and bears jostle at monthly high ahead of central bank decisions





Asia-Pacific stocks hit near-month highs amid caution.

Weaker Japanese inflation and hopes of no PBOC rate hike are supporting slightly positive risk appetite.

Holidays in Australia, light calendar elsewhere join pre-Fed anxiety to limit market moves. Asia-Pacific markets aptly portray pre-data anxiety as it kicks off the key week on a softer footing despite refreshing monthly highs earlier in the day. That said, the holidays in Australia and the light calendar can also be blamed for limiting trading volatility as several central banks remain poised to shake up markets. Against this backdrop, MSCI’s Asia-Pacific ex-Japan equity index is posting slight losses after hitting a nearly five-week high earlier today, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 0.40% mid-term. day to hit 32,370 as of Monday morning press time. It should be noted that Japan’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for the month of May fell for the fifth consecutive month as Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe ruled out any change in monetary policy from the BoJ at this week’s meeting, as he said, “Don’t expect a change from the BOJ at this week’s meeting.” Elsewhere, multiple rate cuts from several lenders in China are raising hopes of no rate hike from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). Even so, indecision over the region’s largest economy’s transition from the Covid-induced recession is sharpening optimists in China. The same joins the absence of traders from Australia to paint a bleak day for Pacific markets. On another page, South Korea’s KOSPI falls half a percent as Bank of Korea (BoK) Governor Rhee Chang-yong cites economic fears in the economy. Above all, market anxiety ahead of this week’s monetary policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), European Central Bank (ECB), PBoC and BoJ is keeping traders on the floor. risky even if the hope of not raising rates teases buyers. Amid these plays, US equity futures manage to retrace Wall Street gains at a slower pace while Treasury bond yields stay on the sidelines. Additionally, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is licking its wounds after a two-week downtrend while Gold and WTI Crude Oil prices remain depressed. Also Read: S&P 500 Restores Gains at Close, Fed and US CPI Watch

