Asian stocks mixed as investors await Fed policy decision and price data





BANGKOK Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday after the S&P 500 posted its fourth straight winning week, as investors await another Federal Reserve decision on interest rates. Most observers expect no change in rates given recent data showing the slowing US economy. This week also brings price data that could indicate whether the Fed is succeeding in stifling inflation. Friday will also bring a policy meeting from the Bank of Japan, which held back from making major changes to its benchmark interest rate of minus 0.1% despite rising prices, citing the need to wait and to see if inflation is holding up. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.3% to 32,362.58, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6% to 19,279.66. In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.5% to 2,627.52. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3% to 3,222.35. Shares rose in Taiwan and India but fell in Bangkok. Australian markets were closed for a holiday. Stocks edged higher on Friday to end a lackluster week for Wall Street, although the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,298.86, capping its fourth straight winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to 33,876.78 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2% to 13,259.14. Tesla led the market, gaining 4.1% after announcing General Motors’ electric vehicles will be able to use much of its extensive charging network beginning of next year. GM rose 1.1%. Energy stocks fell along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil slipped 0.7% and was one of the heaviest weights in the market. On Monday, benchmark U.S. crude fell another 79 cents to $69.38 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.12 on Friday to $70.17 a barrel. Brent crude fell 84 cents to $73.95 a barrel. The return of the S&P 500 index to a new bull market reflects growing hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession despite interest rates rising sharply as the Fed struggled to bring inflation under control. The S&P 500 is now at levels it hasn’t seen since last September. The NASDAQ is up 26.68% year-to-date – not bad for an economy that looks set to slide into recession later this year, ING Economics said in a commentary. The highest rates since 2007 have allowed inflation to come down, but it remains above everyone’s comfort level. Also on Friday, Adobe rose another 3.4% to add to its 5% jump from the previous day following its announcement of a new artificial intelligence offering for businesses. He joined a frenzy around AI that has sent a select group of stocks soaring, such as a 165% rise for chipmaker Nvidia so far this year. Proponents say AI will be the next revolution to remake the economy, while critics say it will inflate the next bubble. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.75% from 3.74% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. In currency trading, the dollar slipped to 139.37 Japanese yen from 139.39 yen. The Euro weakened to $1.0743 from $1.0750.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/business/2023/06/12/stock-market-today-asian-shares-mixed-as-investors-await-fed-policy-decision-price-data/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos