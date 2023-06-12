Investors rethink recession games, boosting U.S. stock market laggards

A rally in U.S. stocks shows signs of expanding beyond the cluster of growth giants and tech names that have led gains this year, as investors reposition prepared portfolios for a widely expected recession.

For months, investors have piled into a handful of megacap companies seen as safe bets in uncertain times, spurring a rally that has lifted the S&P 500 nearly 12% year-to-date, concentrated in a small group of actions.

As the US economy holds up despite higher interest rates, fears of an impending downturn are fading. Some investors have started to dip their toes into economically sensitive market sectors that have been out of favor this year, including small caps, energy stocks and industrial stocks – all of which saw strong gains in June.

“We are seeing indications that the economy is going to be more resilient to headwinds,” said Tim Murray, financial market strategist at T Rowe Price’s multi-asset division. “There is reason to believe that the pessimism we saw at the start of the year is giving way to a stronger than expected market.”

Murray increased his allocation to small-cap stocks, which tend to be among the most direct beneficiaries of economic growth. The Russell 2000 small cap index .RUT jumped 6.6% this month. The index is up 5.9% since the start of the year.

Other segments that rebounded in June included the S&P 500 energy sector, which gained 6% this month, and the S&P 500 industrials sector, up 5.7%. Energy is down 7.6% year-to-date, while industries are up nearly 4%.

By contrast, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained about 2% this month – although the recent underperformance follows a nearly 33% year-to-date increase on excitement by developments in artificial intelligence.

A broader rally in equities would be a welcome development for many investors, who worry about narrow market leadership. Just seven stocks – Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Nvidia Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. – have been responsible for nearly all of the S&P 500 gains this year , data from the S&P Dow Jones indices showed this.

“This kind of dominance is unusual, but you’re starting to see it backfire,” said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are firmer for the month so far, compared to only six for the year. A further sign that investors are looking ahead can be seen in the breadth of the market: the percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average stood at nearly 54% on Friday, versus a low of 38% in March. However, this remains far from the peak of 76% reached in February.

Stronger-than-expected job growth and robust consumer spending were among the data points that bolstered investors’ economic outlook.

Among the companies revising recession forecasts is Goldman Sachs, which last week cut its probability of a recession in the next 12 months to 25% from 35%, while Nuveen’s Chief Investment Officer, Saira Malik, recently wrote that a “mild” recession has likely been postponed from late 2023 to sometime in 2024.

Looking ahead to the week, investors will be watching U.S. consumer price data on Tuesday for signs that the Fed’s rate hikes are continuing to quell inflation without seriously hurting growth. . The Fed wraps up its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, and while most market participants expect the U.S. central bank to leave rates unchanged, many will also gauge policymakers’ appetite for future tightening.

Some market watchers believe it is too early for economic optimism. Analysts at Capital Economics wrote on Thursday that the small-cap rally was likely premature, saying they expected weaker growth in the months ahead. Jobless claims released on Thursday were higher than expected, a sign that the labor market may be cooling.

Others, however, are more optimistic. Max Wasserman, senior portfolio manager at Miramar Capital, increased his positions in underperforming consumer stocks such as Starbucks Corp. and Target Corp., down about 1% and 15% respectively since the start of the year. He expects restaurants and retailers to outperform as growth stabilizes in the second half.

That’s when we think we’ll be rewarded, he says.

