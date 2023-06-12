Companies listed on Muscat Stock Exchange post total net profit of over $466 million

Muscat: Total net profits of MSX-listed companies in Oman rose 17.4% in the first quarter of 2023 to $466.4 million from $397.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, according to a new report.

This was driven by higher earnings in the banking, telecommunications and diversified finance sectors during the first quarter, Kuwait-based investment, strategy and research firm Kamco Invest said in its GCC Corporate Earnings report. Report: Q1-2023.

The banking sector experienced net profit growth of 19.4% to $290.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $243.6 million in the first quarter of 20211. In the banking sector, seven of the eight constituents reported reported growth in their net profits while Ahli Bank recorded a 26.2% decline in profits which reached $14.4 million during the first quarter (Q1) 2023. HSBC Oman led the banks in terms absolute year-over-year (year-over-year) earnings growth to $31.7 million from $14.0 million. Comparatively, NBO reported the largest absolute profits among banks in the sector at $37.3 million, up from $26.6 million in Q1-2022. HSBC Omans’ quarterly profit growth was mainly driven by a 42.8% growth in net operating income and lower operating expenses. NBO’s strong performance was driven by higher net interest income and lower net impairment.

Total net profit for the telecommunications sector in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 4.4% year-on-year to reach $62.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $59.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. Omantel recorded net income of $55.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, growing 14.6% year-on-year from $48.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Omantels’ improved quarterly net income was attributed to higher gross margins in the retail and wholesale segment, lower financial charges and higher dividend income from the Zain Group. On the other hand, Q1-2023 net profit for Ooredoo Oman fell 38% year-on-year to $7.2 million.

In the food, beverage and tobacco sector, the overall Q1-2023 reached $6.8 million in Q1-2023, compared to $0.2 million in Q1-2022. The jump in profits is mainly due to the return to profitability of Salalah Mills and ASaffa Food Company. Salalah Mills Q1-2023 net profit hit $1.1m, rebounding from a $0.3m loss, while ASaffa Food Company rebounded from a $1.2m loss in Q1-2022 to net profit of $2 million in Q1-2023.

Oman’s utilities sector was the only sector to report full net losses in the first quarter of 2023 after four out of eight companies in the sector reported net losses during the period. Phoenix Power recorded the largest net loss in the quarter at $11.5 million in Q1-2023, compared to a loss of $11.1 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. ACWA Power Barka was the only one of the four power companies in the sector to report a profit during the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of $0.61 million, compared to $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

GCC Listed Companies

The Kamco Invest report further indicates that quarterly profits reported by GCC-listed companies declined year-on-year during the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to lower energy and commodity prices. Most commodity prices saw a demand-led decline during the quarter, which was reflected in the Bloomberg Commodities Index’s biggest quarterly decline since the pandemic during the first quarter of 2023 (- 6.5%).

A decline in profits in the diversified financials sector also translated into lower profits in the quarter after the MSCI GCC index fell for four consecutive quarters. That said, aggregate GCC earnings posted the first quarterly growth in Q1-2023 after two consecutive quarters of decline in the previous two quarters.

Overall net profit of GCC-listed companies reached $61.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $57.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in quarterly growth of 7.9% . Year-on-year performance posted a 9.1% decline from first-quarter 2022 earnings of $67.9 billion, which was the second-highest earnings on record for GCC markets.

Energy, Materials and Diversified Financials were the top three sectors in terms of absolute year-on-year earnings decline from Q1-2022, as these sectors accounted for 56% of total earnings in Q1-2023, down from 70% earnings in Q1-2022. In terms of quarterly performance, earnings growth was driven by higher earnings for the Banking and Utilities sectors which were partially offset by lower earnings mainly for the Energy, Consumer Goods and Energy sectors. equipment and materials.

In terms of regional trends, quarterly earnings growth was seen across GCC exchanges during the quarter, with the exception of Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom’s aggregate profits reached $38.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $40.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decline of 4.2% mainly due to lower profits in the energy sectors , materials and utilities. On the other hand, Qatari companies recorded the highest profit growth of 65.9%, followed by Dubai-listed companies with quarterly profit growth of 43.7%.

Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).