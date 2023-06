Stock markets: bull market? Not really

Artist Nelson Saiers installs his latest sculpture “Cheap Money No. 2” at The Wall Street Bull on December 07, 2021 in New York City. Eugene Gologursky | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere. What you need to know today Cryptocurrency tokens are stabilizing on Monday after plunging last week on news that the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Binance and Coinbase. The SEC has alleged that several crypto assets, such as Solana’s SOL token and Cardano’s ADA token, are considered “crypto asset securities”. PROThere have been rumors that we are finally in a new bull market. Yet it doesn’t look like it, writes CNBC’s Bob Pisani. Here’s why, and the implications of this uncertainty for the markets. The bottom line The bears have gone into hibernation and the bulls are rushing. Or at least that’s what they say. The S&P 500 edged up 0.11%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.13% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.16%. Friday’s gain gave the Nasdaq its seventh consecutive week of victories, a feat not seen since November 2019. The S&P has recorded four consecutive weeks of gains, but more importantly, it is up 20% from its low. of October. Bank of America technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier even thinks the S&P could shoot up to 5,000 by June of next year. But not everyone is convinced. JPMorgan’s Michele, who oversees more than $700 billion in assets for the bank, said the markets today “remind me so much of that period from March to June in 2008” when the problems of banks and the real estate have been “largely ignored” by traders. Michele is “very convinced that we are going to be in a recession in a year. Indeed, things do not look rosy for the business world. and a recession would, of course, mean tough times for the markets. Bottom line: despite calls that we’re in a new bull market, that’s not so certain, especially as the S&P is still more than 10% off its all-time high. Keep an eye on the Consumer Price Index and the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week for clearer signs as to whether the S&P is truly on track to welcome the bulls.

