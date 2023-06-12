What are Sachin Bansal’s best bets for creating alpha in stock markets?





Do Do High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) still make money in stock markets? Do HNIs always know which actions to bet on to avoid risk? The answer is plain and simple no, in the short term. The net worth of stock market investments made by Sachin Bansal, a former co-founder of e-commerce company Flipkart and now chairman of fintech company Navi Technologies, declined significantly in the three months between January and March. The cumulative holding of Bansals in the quarter ending March 2023 was Rs 523 crore, down 19.12% from Rs 647 crore. This compares to a 3-4% drop in the Sensex and Nifty benchmarks in the first three months of 2023. Bansal’s top five holdings in the March quarter were SML Isuzu, JK Tire and Industries, JK Paper, West Coast Paper Mills and Liberty Shoes. At 14.16%, the jewel in his portfolio is SML Isuzu, where he bought more shares to increase his stake to 13.13% in the December quarter. However, that didn’t trigger much euphoria in the stock, with share prices rising around 10% in three months. During the March quarter, it reduced its stake in Mangalam Cement the most, from 5.98% to 1.06% compared to the December quarter, after which its share price fell by 11% during of the quarter. On the West Coast, it reduced its holdings to 1.44% from 2.67%, but the share price rose 1%. Similarly, it reduced its exposure to JK Tire and Industries to 5.05% from 5.32% and JK Paper to 1.79% from 1.86%. Share prices of JK Tire and JK Paper fell 16% and 7% respectively in the March quarter. Bansal conducts its stock market investments through entities such as Anandam Enterprises, Navodya Enterprises, SPV Enterprises, SPV Traders, Parveen Kumar Bansal, Seema Bansal and Vivek Bansal. The analysis is based on data provided by Prime Database on shareholding patterns filed by 1,838 of the 1,864 NSE-listed companies (main table) for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The analysis includes portfolios of Individual investors whose combined stake in multiple companies exceeds Rs250 crore as of March 2023 and may include promoters under public actions in a few instances. Also Read: Why Debt Is Juicier Than Equity Investments Today According to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), an individual investor with an investment of more than Rs2 lakh in a single share is defined as an HNI in India. There were 3.1 lakh HNI in India in the fiscal year ending March 2023, compared to 2.77 lakh in fiscal year 22, which has been steadily increasing. There were only 1.24 HNIs in FY 2019, implying a massive 150% increase in just five years. HNI’s share by value in all companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell to 1.88% at the end of March, from 1.89% in the previous quarter and 2.21% a year ago. In terms of value, the HNI’s holdings stood at 4.74 trillion rupees at the end of March, down 9.24% from last quarter. The share of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) with retail and HNI investors in NSE-listed companies hit a new all-time high of 25.72% as of March 31, 2023, from 24.44% as of December 31, 2022, according to primeinfobase . com. Check out our festive offers of up to Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift Card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to find out more.

