Tokyo Stock Exchange expands its RFQ platform





The Tokyo Stock Exchange launched the CONNEQTOR service, an RFQ (Request For Quote) platform, in February 2021 with the aim of improving liquidity in the ETF market, and since then, based on the needs of our users, CONNEQTOR has been continuously developed and new features added. We are pleased to announce the start of providing a direct connection between CONNEQTOR and SmartBridge Advance* ("SBA"), an order management and securities execution system (a system for institutional investors who trade large-scale stocks and ETFs for registering and placing trades) provided by Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. ("NRI"). With this new connection, order data entered into SBA by traders at asset management firms and others will be directly attributed to CONNEQTOR, allowing traders to quickly and reliably execute trades with market makers across the worldwide on CONNEQTOR. As a result, ETF trading costs will be reduced and the time required for trading will also be shortened, which should help the operational efficiency of asset management companies and others. CONNEQTOR is a request for quotation (RFQ) platform launched by TSE in February 2021 with the aim of making "ETFs faster and cheaper" in Japan. Through this platform, users can trade ETFs in a flexible and inexpensive way by requesting simultaneous quotes from market makers around the world, including companies specializing in the US market, and trading at the best price among the prices in real time listed there. CONNEQTOR has been used by more than 170 institutional investors, mostly regional financial institutions, and its recent monthly trade value has remained above 100 billion yen. CONNEQTOR can be introduced as long as an internet environment is available, in addition, CONNEQTOR has eliminated some of the problems often encountered when introducing new tools, such as there being no user fees except for execution, thereby increasing the number of users, especially regional financial institutions that are introducing e-commerce for the first time. With the launch of the direct connection with SBA, CONNEQTOR will be easier to introduce for asset management companies and other investors who systematically manage securities orders, and thus a wider range of investors will be able to use "ETFs faster and cheaper" in the future. TSE will continue its efforts to develop a market which is a highly convenient market environment that allows for smooth execution and a better price for investors.

