Stock market today: live updates





UBS shares rise after Credit Suisse takeover UBS shares rose 1.1% after the Swiss bank announced it had completed a takeover of its former domestic rival Swiss credit . The deal was hastily arranged in March, facilitated by regulators, amid fears that severe losses at Credit Suisse could destabilize the banking system. The Swiss government has agreed to cover losses of up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($10 billion) beyond the initial 5 billion Swiss francs that UBS must assume under the agreement, as it absorbs the most risky activities. UBS said on Monday it expected “significant” restructuring charges and operating losses at Credit Suisse to be offset by reductions in risk-weighted assets. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon UBS Group share price.

European stocks open higher European stock markets opened higher on Monday, with the Stoxx 600 index up 0.4% at 8:10 a.m. London time. Household goods led the gains rising 1%, with mining and oil & gas stocks both trading down around 0.8%. germany DAX and that of France CAC 40 were both up 0.8% as investors await the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting on Thursday, while Britain’s commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.15%. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon Stoxx 600 index.

China’s central bank governor says economy’s growth in second quarter will be ‘relatively strong’ People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said he expects China’s second-quarter gross domestic product to be “relatively high” on the back of a weak base effect. Yi, in a speech delivered in Shanghai last weeksaid recent impressions of low inflation reflect a lagged increase in demand levels and that he expects the consumer price index to pick up gradually in the second half of the year. He reiterated his confidence in the economy to achieve the annual growth target of around 5% set by the government. Separately, China’s Securities Daily quoted economists expecting the central bank to take monetary easing measures by cutting the medium-term lending facility rate by 5 to 10 basis points on Thursday. Economists added that there would be room for the reserve requirement ratio in the third quarter of this year. Jihye Lee

Japan’s central bank to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy at next meeting: Reuters The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy at its meeting later this week, Reuters reported. Citing unnamed sources, Reuters reported that the BOJ could also “signal that inflation beats its forecast.” This could lead the central bank to revise its view of inflation upwards in July during its quarterly review. However, the sources also told Reuters that an update to its inflation view, if it occurs, is “unlikely to automatically trigger an interest rate hike.” Previously, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda maintained his stance that ultra-loose policy is needed until wages rise sustainably with inflation. Lim Hui Jie

Japan’s wholesale inflation rate drops more than expected in May Wholesale prices in Japanincreased by 5.1% in Maycompared to the previous year, slightly lower than the 5.8% recorded in April. The rise in the producer price index was the slowest since July 2021, and below estimates by economists polled by Reuters who had forecast a 5.5% rise. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.7%, significantly below the 0.2% expected by Reuters. Lim Hui Jie

Week Ahead: Central Bank Meetings in Focus Meetings of global central banks will be in the spotlight this week, including the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan as well as the European Central Bank. On Monday, Japan’s producer price index and China’s new yuan loans are expected to be released. Indonesian consumer confidence, Malaysian retail sales and India’s industrial production and inflation rates will also be released. Tuesday will be a public holiday in South Korea and Indonesia will release its retail sales for the month of April. The US Consumer Price Index for May will be released at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting from May 13-14. South Korea’s import and export prices for May will be released on Wednesday, alongside its unemployment rate. China publishes its foreign direct investment for the month of May. New Zealand is expected to release its first quarter current account printout. A slew of economic data out of China will be released on Thursday, including its industrial production, retail sales, unemployment rate and house prices for the month of May. New Zealand will also release its gross domestic product for the first quarter of this year on Thursday, while Japan’s trade balance for May and its machinery orders for April will be released on the same day as the meeting kicks off. its central bank. The Eurozone Central Bank will announce its latest interest rate decision overnight. On Friday, Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports for May will be released and the Bank of Japan will wrap up its central bank meeting. Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Wall Street bets on big Fed meeting and inflation reports The majority view on Wall Street is that next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting will bring no formal action, and plenty of tough talk about a pledge to further cut inflation leaves open the possibility of a renewed rise in inflation. rate at the July central bank meeting. The bet is also that the latest inflation reading for May to be released on Tuesday, just as the Fed’s two-day meeting begins, will show further progress in tackling rising prices. Read the full story on what to expect this week here. Scott snapper

Stock futures are little changed US stock futures were flat on Sunday night. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 11 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.01%. Sarah Min

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/11/stock-market-today-live-updates.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos