JTL Industries shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange at 345 each

Shares of JTL Industries listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday at 345 each. The stock is already listed on the BSE and recently received approval to list all of its shares on the rival exchange.

The stock opened 2.11% higher at 245 on ESN. It hit an intraday high of 345.85 and a minimum of 337.50.

In a June 9 regulatory filing, JTL Industries advised that it had applied to list its shares on NSE and that listing and trading approval for them had been received from the exchange.

We are pleased to inform you that the company has received approval for listing and trading of all of its 8,44,42,092 shares with a par value of 2 each with the symbol NSE as JTLIND on June 12, 2023,” the company said.

Listing the shares on the NSE will provide more liquidity and better options for investors in general and further broaden the investor base, he added.

JTL Industries is a small cap company specializing in steel products. The company’s total market capitalization on NSE is 2,860.47 crores.

The company posted strong performance in the quarter ended March 2023, with net profit jumping 93.50% to 36.65 crores from 18.94 crores in the prior year quarter.

The company’s turnover increased by 13.50% for 472.62 crores in Q4FY23 from 416.38 crore, year-on-year.

JTL Industries aims to increase its manufacturing capacity to 1 million MTPA by the end of FY25.

At 12:30 p.m., JTL Industries shares were trading up 0.04% at 338.00 each on the NSE.

Updated: June 12, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

