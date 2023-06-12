Stock market today: Global stocks are mostly up as investors await Fed policy decision and price data





BANGKOK (AP) Stocks opened higher Monday in Europe after a mixed session in Asia as investors await a decision on interest rates from the Federal Reserve. Stocks rose in most markets except for Shanghai and Seoul, and US futures also rose. Oil prices have fallen sharply. Switzerland’s UBS said it had completed its takeover of beleaguered rival Credit Suisse in a government-sponsored bailout combining the country’s two biggest banks to preserve the country’s reputation as a global financial center and quell market turbulence. The German DAX jumped 1% to 16,109.01 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.9% to 7,278.89. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2% to 7,576.14. The future of the S&P 500 gained 0.4% while that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. Many observers expect the Fed to remain firm given recent data showing the slowing US economy. This week also brings price numbers that could indicate whether the Fed is succeeding in stifling inflation. On Friday, the Bank of Japan is due to issue a policy statement. It held back from making major changes to its benchmark interest rate of minus 0.1% despite rising prices, citing the need to wait and see if inflation holds. The benchmark Tokyo Nikkei 225 added 0.5% to 32,434.00, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.1% to 19,404.31. In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.5% to 2,629.35. The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1% to 3,228.83. Shares rose in Taiwan and India but fell in Bangkok. Australian markets were closed for a holiday. Stocks edged higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 up 0.1%, posting a fourth straight winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to 33,876.78 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2% to 13,259.14. Tesla led the market, rising 4.1% after announcing that General Motors’ electric vehicles will be able to use much of its vast charging network from early next year. GM rose 1.1%. Energy stocks fell along with the price of crude oil. On Monday, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.97 to $68.20 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.12 on Friday to $70.17 a barrel. Brent crude oil fell $1.88 to $73.91 a barrel. The S&P 500’s return to a new bull market last week reflects growing hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession despite interest rates rising sharply over the past year as the Fed s strove to control inflation. The S&P 500 is now at levels it hasn’t seen since last September. The NASDAQ is up 26.68% year-to-date – not bad for an economy that looks set to slide into recession later this year, ING Economics said in a commentary. The highest rates since 2007 have allowed inflation to come down, but it remains above everyone’s comfort level. In currency trading, the dollar slipped to 139.22 Japanese yen from 139.39 yen. The euro fell from $1.0750 to $1.0787.



