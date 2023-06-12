Business
Are the stock markets ready for this? DW 06/12/2023
On a Monday morning in May, US financial markets plunged sharply. A photo of an explosion at the Pentagon near Washington DC was spreading across social media and spreading across popular investment websites.
Was it an attack? Investors seemed to think so. Stocks tend to perform poorly in the early stages of an international conflict. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in one session and safe havens like gold and Treasuries started to climb.
But within hours, everything was back to normal. The image turned out to be fake, likely generated by artificial intelligence (AI), experts said.
But this flash of investor panic raises questions about what AI means for market stability, with false images becoming more realistic and easier to create.
Algorithmic trading could fall prey to AI knockoffs
The dangers of the AI boom are not lacking. Misinformation, deepfakes and the extinction of the human race are just some of the concerns that have entered the public debate around the technology. Last month, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief Gary Gensler said the technology could pose a “systemic risk” capable of triggering the next financial crisis. He and others are particularly wary of the fallout caused by so-called generative AI. Generative AI, which includes ChatGPT, can produce complex text, sound and images, like that of the Pentagon.
Regulators in the United States and European Union are currently working on regulating the technology. On the issue of fake images, until there is an easy way to spot a fake, the more realistic and mainstream they become, the more of a threat they could pose to financial markets.
According to Adam Kobeissi, editor of trade publication The Kobeissi Letter, this is because market movements are becoming more reactive to major breaking news.
“A lot of these moves are happening because of high frequency trading, algorithmic trading,” he told The Associated Press. “Which is basically taking the headlines, synthesizing them and then breaking them down into a millisecond transaction.”
Algorithmic trading is a type of automated trading performed by a computer using an algorithm that has been trained to recognize past patterns and enter trades based on those patterns.
“It’s like pulling the trigger every time a title comes out,” he added.
The Internet intensifies behaviors that already existed
But Nir Vulkan, professor of business economics at the University of Oxford, says this type of business behavior is nothing new. Markets have always reacted to rumors and misinformation, but they usually correct once the truth is revealed.
“With the internet and everything connected, it happens faster and maybe stronger,” he told DW, “but then it fixes itself.”
Unlike Kobeissi, he is not convinced that algorithmic trading would be the main cause of volatility in response to the dissemination of false images. The reason? Algorithmic low frequency trading.
While high frequency trades only last a few seconds, low frequency trades will hold positions for much longer, possibly weeks.
It is the latter that is favored by hedge funds. Since high-frequency algorithms take advantage of very short-term opportunities, the amount of capital available to trade with them is much smaller than in low-frequency trading.
“The big money is almost all low frequency,” Vulkan said.
Algorithms may be less vulnerable than humans
The algorithms used by most of the hedge funds he knows wouldn’t panic when they saw a short-term move like what happened after the Pentagon attack image started spreading, he said. he declared. When the movement corrects itself, at the end of the day, these algorithms would not be affected.
“So you can say it’s fantastic,” he said. “These algorithms are better at responding to false short-term events than people.”
Making money off these kinds of short-term reactions would be very difficult, he said, unless you knew it was happening or were the cause of it. And it’s already illegal.
But if fake images become more common, could we see great short-term market volatility?
“I don’t know if it’s an algorithmic question,” Vulkan said. “It’s more about being robust to fake news in general.”
The accumulation of AI technology stocks is also a risk
For now, the biggest risk to markets might not be traders, human or otherwise, who fall in love with AI-generated imagery. Some think there is too much faith in the technology itself.
Growing interest in AI has drawn many investors to tech stocks in recent months. For some experts, that’s too much.
“The AI revolution is probably very real, quite significant,” Julian Emanuel of investment advisory firm Evercore ISI told CNBC in May. “But…these things happen in waves. And, you get a little too much excitement and the stock sells.”
JPMorgan strategists, led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, said in a note to investors in April that the current degree of clutter means “recession risk is far from priced in.”
Both experts worry that these index gains are too concentrated in the stocks of technology companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Nvidia. Currently, about half of the value of the technology-heavy NASDAQ index is concentrated in these six companies. If sentiment turns away from AI or technology in general, as it did after central banks started raising interest rates, an overall market rally could come to an end.
Edited by: Uwe Hessler
