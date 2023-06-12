



thyssenkrupp nucera plans IPO to enter regulated Frankfurt Stock Exchange

German electrolyzer supplier thyssenkrupp nucera announced today (12 June) its intention to list its shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Ready to go through an initial public offering (IPO), thyssenkrupp said the offering is expected to consist primarily of newly listed shares from a capital raise. Proceeds from the primary offering are expected to be between 500 and 600 million euros ($537 and $645). thyssenkrupp AG intends to remain an “engaged shareholder” in the company and says it will retain a majority stake in the hydrogen technology provider. A long-time shareholder of thysseknkrupp nucera, De Nora, who owns 34% of the shares, has also pledged to continue the partnership. With IPO and listing expected to be completed this summer (2023), the primary offering is expected to drive growth in the company’s alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) technology business. “We want to further increase the visibility of thyssenkrupp nucera as a global leader in electrolysis technology for green hydrogen,” said Miguel Ángel López, CEO of thyssenkrupp AG. “Our goal is to meaningfully participate in the growth of one of the key enablers of green transformation.” López said the potential IPO would expand the company’s financial flexibility and raise its profile as a technology provider. “thyssenkrupp nucera will receive proceeds from the primary offering,” he added. Reaffirming the Italian multinational’s commitment to the electrolyser producer, Paolo Dellachá, CEO of De Nora, added: “A potential IPO of thyssenkrupp nucera is a strategic step to further support projected growth and strengthen our position as technology leader. After revealing the name of its 20 MW electrolyser brand, ladder thyssenkrupp nucera has decided to increase its production capacity. Speaking to H2 View, Dr Christoph Noeres, Head of Green Hydrogen at thyssenkrupp nucera, said: “We have developed an industrial scale [electrolyser] module with a capacity of 20 MW, which, in my opinion, is exceptional. It is one of the biggest modules currently available on the market and it is very easy to scale. Learn more: Exclusive: thyssenkrupp nucera on accelerating electrolyser production With agreements signed with companies like Air Products for its 2GW project in Saudi Arabia, as well as Unigel’s project in Brazil, the company is pursuing large-scale projects. Currently enjoying over 1 GW of production capacity per year, this aspiration is only set to grow, with a commitment to increase production to 5 GW of capacity by the end of 2025. Webinars H2 View’s webinar platform is an interactive space for expert talks on the latest hot topics and key trends, given by influential industry figures and authorities. With the help of an actively engaged audience, it is possible to host a collaborative Q&A session with live discussion, debate and commentary. All previous H2 View webinars are available on demand; catch up here. And you can see the H2 Views 2022 webinar schedule here.

