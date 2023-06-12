Wall Street points higher ahead of inflation data and Fed policy meeting





FILE – Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, July 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP A person holding an umbrella in the rain walks past an electronic board displaying Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on Monday, June 12, 2023 in Tokyo. Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday after the S&P 500 posted its fourth straight winning week, as investors await another Federal Reserve decision on interest rates. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Wall Street was on track to open higher on Monday morning with two inflation reports and an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve in the coming days. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3% while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.1% before Monday’s bell. Many observers expect the Fed to remain firm given recent data showing the slowing US economy. This week also brings price data that could indicate whether the Fed is succeeding in stifling inflation. Advertisement The article continues below this ad On Tuesday, the government publishes its monthly report on consumer inflation. Most analysts expect consumer prices to rise slightly in May, following a bigger-than-expected jump in April. The government publishes its wholesale inflation report on Wednesday, with many economists predicting a slight drop in prices. Following its Wednesday afternoon meeting, the Fed will announce its latest interest rate decision. While many expect the Fed to leave rates alone for the first time in 15 months, they also suspect the hikes will resume later this summer. On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock exchange is buying Adenza, which makes software used on Wall Street, for $10.5 billion in cash and stock. The Nasdaq has pushed technology further, moving beyond its role as a marketplace for trading. Nasdaq shares fell nearly 8% before the bell. In Europe, Switzerland’s UBS said it had completed its takeover of beleaguered rival Credit Suisse in a government-organized bailout combining the country’s two biggest banks to preserve the country’s reputation as a hub. global financial institution and quell market turmoil. Advertisement The article continues below this ad At midday, the German DAX jumped 0.8%, the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.7% and the British FTSE 100 edged up 0.2%. In Asia, the benchmark Tokyo Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to 32,434.00, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.1% to 19,404.31. In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.5% to 2,629.35. The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1% to 3,228.83. Shares rose in Taiwan and India but fell in Bangkok. Australian markets were closed for a holiday. Energy stocks fell early Monday along with the price of crude oil. Advertisement The article continues below this ad Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.59 to $68.58 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.43 on Friday to $70.17 a barrel. Brent crude oil fell $1.43 to $73.36 a barrel. In currency trading, the dollar fell slightly to 139.37 Japanese yen from 139.39 yen. The euro fell from $1.0750 to $1.0765. The S&P 500’s return to a new bull market last week reflects growing hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession despite interest rates rising sharply over the past year as the Fed s strove to control inflation. The S&P 500 is now at levels it hasn’t seen since last September. The NASDAQ is up 26.68% year-to-date – not bad for an economy that looks set to slide into recession later this year, ING Economics said in a commentary. Advertisement The article continues below this ad The highest rates since 2007 have allowed inflation to come down, but it remains above everyone’s comfort level. On Friday, the S&P 500 ended up 0.1%, recording a fourth straight winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2%. Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

