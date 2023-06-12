Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. The rally will resume
U.S. stock futures rose Monday morning as S&P500 is coming off a four-week winning streak. The next few days will offer plenty of clues as to how the Federal Reserve will handle further rate hikes in its bid to bring inflation under control. May’s consumer price index due on Tuesday will provide the latest reading on price increases. Inflation has come down, but remains stubbornly high after a series of Fed rate hikes since last year. The central bank’s policy decision and new clues about its future plans will follow on Wednesday. Heading into the week, traders consider it more likely than not that the Fed will suspend the torrent of bulls this month. The Fed raised its benchmark borrowing rate by a quarter of a percentage point last month. Follow live market updates here.
2. Part of I-95 is collapsing
A tanker fire caused part of Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia collapse on Sunday. No injuries or deaths have yet been reported, but authorities have been unable to reach a fuel truck stuck under the rubble, according to NBC News. The stretch of freeway that connects New York to Philadelphia, and is a key corridor for commuters and goods, could take “months” to repair, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said. He noted that the causeway “supports our economy and plays an important role in people’s daily lives.”
3. JPMorgan settles with Epstein victims
JPMorgan Chase has has settled a lawsuit brought by one of the victims of the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, the bank announced on Monday. Epstein’s accuser alleged that JPMorgan kept Epstein as a client even after warning signs emerged about him, and that the financier used funds from his accounts at the bank to facilitate sex trafficking. The settlement covers claims against the bank by all of Epstein’s victims. A U.S. Virgin Islands lawsuit against JPMorgan, as well as the bank’s lawsuits against former executive Jes Staley, are ongoing. The bank said the parties “believe this settlement is in the best interest of all parties, especially the survivors who were victims of Epstein’s horrific abuse.”
4. Soros hands over control
Philanthropist George Soros will handing control of his sprawling $25 billion operation to his 37-year-old son, Alex. The elder Soros, 92, has funneled billions into Democratic causes in the United States over the years, becoming the target of right-wing and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Alex Soros said The Wall Street Journal that he is “more political” than his father. Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House next year has alarmed the younger Soros, and he has suggested he may become heavily involved in efforts to defeat the former president next year.
5. The former AG talks about Trump
At least one of Trump’s former allies does not come to his defense, after the ex-president was charged with 37 federal counts alleging he kept hundreds of classified documents from his time in the White House and attempted to prevent their return to US authorities. Bill Barr, who served as attorney general under Trump, called the indictments “very damning” during a “Fox News Sunday” interview. Barr said “if even half of this is true, then it’s toast”. He also called it “ridiculous” to suggest that Trump is the victim of a witch hunt that many Republicans support. Trump is to be arraigned Tuesday in the case.
CNBC’s Sarah Min, Jihye Lee, Ashley Capoot and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.
