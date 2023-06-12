Hi-View listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hi-View Resources Inc. (“Hi-View” or the Company) (CSE: HVW) announces that it has retained the services of Aktiencheck.de AG of Germany to assist in the listing of its ordinary shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) in order to expose the Company to European markets and improve its liquidity. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the largest securities trading centers in the world. With a stock turnover rate of around 90 percent, it is the largest of the seven German stock exchanges and is an international trading center, which is reflected in its participant structure. Of the approximately 200 market participants, around 50% come from countries other than Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems, enabling it to meet the growing demands of cross-border trade. The company has additionally engaged the services of Aktiencheck.de AG to assist in a first European marketing awareness program starting June 18, 2023, at a cost of up to 50,000. The director of Aktiencheck.de Ag is Stefan Lindam from Marienberg, Germany. About Hi-View The principal activity is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its objective is to locate, define and ultimately develop economic mineral deposits. Zeal Exploration is a wholly-owned subsidiary that holds the options to acquire the Golden Stranger property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects located in the Toodoggone region of British Columbia, prospective for gold, silver and the copper. Collective farms cover approximately 9,139.57 hectares. Additionally, Hi-View holds an option on the Ket 28 property located in south central British Columbia in the Greenwood district. The Ket 28 property covers an area of ​​3,432 hectares. www.hiviewresources.com. Contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne, General Manager

Email: [email protected] Phone: (604) 377-8994 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act) or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless registered under United States securities law and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, potential expression and the like, or that events or conditions may, could or should occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the proposed transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include market prices, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of company management as of the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

