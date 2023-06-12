CSI Solar closes its IPO and begins trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange





Canadian Solar now owns 64% of CSI Solar, provided the over-allotment option in the IPO is not taken. Image: Canadian Solar CSI Solar has completed its initial public offering (IPO) and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange from June 9e. Two weeks ago, CSI Solar, the solar manufacturing subsidiary of Canadian Solar, released the price of the shares to be offered in the IPO. They were listed at RMB11.10 ($1.55) per share, with total IPO closing revenue of around RMB6 billion ($840 million). Canadian Solar now owns 64% of CSI Solar, provided the over-allotment option included in the IPO – which allows the lead underwriter to purchase an additional 81,158,500 CSI shares to cover any over-allotment is not taken. Ownership of the parent company will drop to 62% if the over-allotment option is taken. In the first quarter of this year, through CSI Solar, Canadian Solar shipped 6.1 GW of modules, mainly to China, Brazil and the United States. Elsewhere in its business, April has seen the company consolidate its global solar development business as Recurrent Energy, which previously only managed its North American operations. According to a recent PV technology article, Canadian Solar currently has 35 GW of solar cell production capacity, placing it among the top producers in the world.

