Stock market today: Wall Street ahead of the Fed and inflation data

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drift on Wall Street Monday ahead of a big week for central banks and interest rates around the world.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% at noon, after its fourth consecutive week of victories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31 points, or 0.1%, to 33,908 as of 11:15 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%.

Stocks were mixed, with the S&P 500 nearly evenly split between winners and losers. Cruise line Carnival rose 12.7% as analysts improved its stock on signs that demand remains stable for the industry and prices are holding up. The Nasdaq, the exchange company that pushes more towards technology, fell 11.7% after saying he would buy Adenzaa provider of risk management and regulatory software, for $10.5 billion in cash and stock.

The US stock market is near its highest level since April 2022 on hopes that the economy can avoid a recession and the Federal Reserve may soon ease its interest rate hikes. Traders bet the Fed will keep rates steady at its next meeting, which ends on Wednesday. It would be the first time he hasn’t raised rates at a meeting in more than a year.

A halt or pause in the bulls would give the economy and financial markets some respite. The Fed has already hiked rates to their highest level since 2007 in hopes of lowering inflation, and the increases have helped spark high-profile U.S. bank failures and a months-long contraction in manufacturing. .